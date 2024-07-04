The new Farmers’ Charter, which was agreed this week, outlines a timeline of payment dates for key farm schemes, following controversy last year over delayed payments.

Last year saw payments under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) Scheme delayed compared to the customary timeline for the equivalent schemes under the previous Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has repeatedly committed that scheme payments would return to their usual timeline for this year and subsequent years.

The timeline outlined in the new charter reflects the minister’s commitment, although outstanding payment issues under the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) are still a cause of concern for farm organisations.

While the finalised version of the agreed Farmers’ Charter is yet to be published, it’s understood that the timeline will not see major changes from the draft timeline outlined below.

On the ANC Scheme for this year and subsequent years, advanced payments will be made to 100% of cleared cases and 90% of all eligible applicants beginning in the third week of September.

Balancing payments are then set to be made to 100% of cleared cases beginning in early December.

Cleared cases refer to cases where the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has carried out all necessary checks, resolved any errors and conducted all necessary validation in line with the commitments under the individual schemes.

For BISS and the Complimentary Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), advance payments will be made to 100% of cleared cases and 90% if eligible applicants commencing on October 16, or on the first working day after that.

The balancing payments will be made to 100% of cleared cases beginning in early December.

The Complimentary Income Support for Young Farmers (CIS-YF) will be made as a complete payment on 100% of cleared cases in early December. The same applies to payments under the National Reserve, which is also targeted to young farmers.

For the Eco-scheme, 100% of cleared cases and 90% of eligible applications will receive advance payments on October 23 or the first working day after, while balancing payments will be made on 100% of cleared cases in early December.

Turning to Pillar II schemes, core payments under ACRES will commence by the end of November to 100% of cleared payments. Balancing payments will commence to 100% of cleared cases before the start of the following May.

For non-productive investments (NPIs) and landscape actions under ACRES, the charter will commit the department to approving payments within three months following the receipt of the claim for payment, according to the most recent draft version of the Farmers’ Charter.

These investments must be completed in accordance with specifications for non-productive investments and landscape actions.

Payment will then issue to 100% of cleared cases within three weeks of approval for payment when it has been determined that the work has been completed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the scheme.

On the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), approval for payment will be granted within two months following receipt of the claim for payment.

Payments will issue to 100% of cleared cases within three weeks of approval for payment when it has been determined that the work has been completed in accordance with scheme terms and conditions.

For the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP), payments will be made on 100% of cleared cases commencing in early December.

The timeline on other key schemes are as follows: