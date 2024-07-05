The weekend weather forecast indicates that it will continue quite unsettled with rain or showers across the country.

Met Éireann has said it will be cool for the time of year over the weekend, though temperatures will improve slightly in some parts for a time next week.

Starting with today (Friday, July 5), it will be a mainly dry start with some sunny spells. However, scattered showers will move in from the west by afternoon.

Some of the showers will be heavy and by evening time some of the showers will merge to longer spells of rain with the chance of embedded thunderstorms and spot flooding.

Highest temperatures today will range from 13° to 17° with a light south-west or variable breeze.

There will be further heavy scattered showers overnight, with heavy rain for a time in parts of the north and east which may lead to spot flooding. Lowest temperatures tonight will range from 6° to 9° with a light to moderate north-westerly wind.

Weekend weather

Tomorrow, Saturday will bring sunny spells, although there will be some showers in the north and west and these will extend to other areas through the afternoon and evening, turning heavy in parts.

Highest temperatures tomorrow of 13° to 17° with a moderate west to north-west wind.

Saturday night will see a mix of clear spells and scattered showers with lowest temperatures of 7° to 9° with a light westerly breeze.

Sunny spells and showers will develop widely on Sunday, with some heavy or possibly thundery downpours likely in the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 13° to 17° in a light west to north-west or variable breeze are expected.



On Sunday night, showers will become more isolated and die out early on in the night, leaving a mostly dry night with clear spells and some mist patches.

Lowest overnight temperatures will range from 6° to 9° in a light north-easterly or variable breeze.

Outlook for next week

According to Met Éireann, Monday will see some early sunshine but showers will break out during the day, turning heavy in parts later.

Highest temperatures will range from 14° to 19° in a light variable breeze. It is expected to become dry with clear spells on Monday night and rather cool again with lows of 6° to 9°.

Currently, Tuesday morning looks mainly dry with sunny spells. Some scattered showers will develop in the afternoon but they will be lighter than on previous days with highs of 15° to 20° in a light north-easterly breeze.

Wednesday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers to the east with highest temperatures of 17° to 21 degrees.

Farming outlook

Drying conditions will generally be moderate or poor over the coming days with rain or showers expected most days.

There will be limited opportunities for spraying over the next few days, with rain or showers expected most days.

Field conditions

Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) across all soil types range between 10mm and 15mm in the north and far south-west to between 50mm and 60mm in the east, where there is some restriction to growth.

With above average rainfall expected over the coming week, SMDs will reduce in most areas by 10mm to 40mm, with the largest decrease in the east.

Some localised soils in the west may become saturated.