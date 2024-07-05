A total of 281 work permits have been issued to companies in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector last month, according to latest employment permit statistics.

Data published by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE) show that the permits issued to the sector last month bring the total so far this year to 1,859.

The sector had the third highest number of work permits in the six-month period, after health and social work (6,809) and information and communication activities (3,282).

Work permits

In the first half of this year the DETE has issued 19,303 employment permits across all economic sectors. Figures show that 1,099 permits were refused and 518 withdrawn.

The majority of permits across all economic sectors were issued to Indian nationals at a total of 6,746, followed by Brazil and the Philippines with 2,329 and 2,005 permits respectively.

Co. Dublin accounted for most employment permits, with 9,241 permits issued in the first half of the year. Cork and Kildare accounted for 1,555 and 1,296 permits respectively.

Agriculture

In June, an additional 16 employment permits were issued to Dawn Meats Ireland, bringing the total number of permits issued to 390 so far this year, according to latest statistics.

Kepak was granted 42 permits for employment across its factories in Athleague, Clonee, Cork, Kilbeggan and Longford. The total of permits issued so far in 2024 now stands at 84.

One additional permit was issued to Liffey Meats (Cavan), bringing the total issued in the first half of the year to 132. Kildare Chilling has been granted 111 permits after a further seven permits were issued last month.

Several mushroom growers have received additional employment permits by the DETE last month, including Errigal Mushrooms which received nine further permits.

Clune Mushrooms and Tiernaneill Mushrooms were granted one further permit each, while Mc Kenna Mushrooms and Tullow Mushroom Growers were both issued four permits.

Greenfield Mushrooms received five permits and Reilly Mushrooms was granted six. Several farms were also listed by the DETE as being granted work permits during June.