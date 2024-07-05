The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) is encouraging homeowners with old oil or gas boilers to make the switch to heat pumps for a cleaner and more renewable heating system.

By upgrading your home insulation and switching to a heat pump, homeowners will have a more comfortable, healthier home, make savings on energy bills, and reduce their carbon footprint.

Last year, 42% of Ireland’s electricity was renewably sourced, with a target of 80% set for renewable generation by 2030.

Susan Andrews of the SEAI said: “Heat pumps offer unparalleled comfort and can often be integrated into your existing set up with little disruption.

“They are a great option for homeowners looking to reduce their carbon footprint and move away from fossil fuels.

“Heat pumps are much more efficient than traditional boilers as they use less energy to keep your home just as warm. They also create a healthier living environment by maintaining a constant, comfortable temperature throughout the year,” Andrews explained.

Although installation costs may be higher than a typical boiler, the benefits include cheaper long term energy costs, and an increased Building Energy Rating (BER) for one’s home, increasing the property’s market value.

There are also a range of grants and supports available for homeowners making the switch to heat pumps.

Andrews said: “With more products available on the market, and government grants of up to €10,500 through SEAI, heat pumps are now more affordable than ever.

“SEAI also provides funding towards an assessment of your home to make sure it is well insulated and suitable for a heat pump, guiding homeowners every step of the way.

SEAI’s individual home energy upgrade grants give homeowners the option of carrying out one or two energy upgrades over time, taking a step-by-step approach.

Andrews explained that SEAI registered one stop shops offer start to finish project management of your upgrades, including all grant aspects.

It is a service for homeowners looking to carry out a comprehensive energy upgrade in one go to achieve a B or even an A rated home, Andrews added.

