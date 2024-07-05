Nutritionists from across the UK and Ireland have been told of the critically important role that cow’s milk can play within human diets.

Driving this agenda are the results of recent research trials, re-affirming the key nutrients that dairy products deliver.

These include: high quality proteins, calcium, iodine, magnesium and key vitamins that plants cannot synthesise at all.

Milk can also play a key role in promoting muscle protein production – a key factor in maintaining health and vigour amongst people of all ages.

These issues were discussed in depth at a satellite symposium, hosted by the European Milk Forum courtesy.

The event was organised as part of the recent Nutrition Society (UK and Ireland) annual congress, held in Belfast earlier this week.

Speakers participating in the symposium couched their comments in the context of the ongoing debate, reflecting the role of plant and animal proteins in the human diet

Reading University’s Prof. Ian Givens confirmed that a 200ml glass of milk contains the same quantity of protein as would be found in 800g of spinach.

“But protein quality is the real issue that comes into play here, and it is in this context that milk and dairy products come into their own.

“Other key nutrients must also be factored into the animal versus plant protein debate.

“Milk contains high levels of calcium, iodine and vitamin B12, all of which are critically important components of the human diet. Plants cannot synthesise this specific vitamin at all.”

Role of milk in the diet

Prof. Givens stressed the role of calcium in delivering optimal bone mass levels throughout all the stages of life, but this is particularly the case with post-menopausal women, for whom osteoporosis can be a major issue.

“The role of milk in helping to prevent problems of this nature is significant,” the professor added.

The Reading academic also highlighted the role of dietary calcium in reducing blood lipid levels.

“This is due to saponification reactions involving the mineral. This effect is most noted when the likes of cheese is included in the diet.”

Looking ahead, Prof. Givens highlighted the potential to enrich milk with the likes of Vitamin D sources.

Dr. Oliver Witard, form King’s College London, also addressed the symposium. Courtesy of his presentation, he highlighted the key role played by amino acids derived from milk in facilitating skeletal muscle production syntheses.

The amino acid leucine is a key intermediary in this process.

Significantly, Dr. Witard confirmed that whole milk, not skimmed or semi-skimmed, delivers the most discernible impact in this regard. Research is underway to identify why this is.

One of the over-arching messages delivered at the symposium concerns the fact that many age groups within society, particularly young women, have inherently low metabolic calcium, vitamin B12 and iodine levels.

The role that enhanced levels of dairy consumption can play in re-balancing this situation is significant.