The board of Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd., has appointed interim chief executive, Michael Harte, as the society’s new chief executive.

According to the co-op, Harte has been a “critical” member of Dairygold’s senior leadership team since his appointment as chief financial officer (CFO) in 2006.

“His expertise, influence and decision-making have significantly contributed to the development and implementation of the society’s strategies during this period,” Dairygold stated.

Dairygold career

Michael Harte is a fellow chartered management accountant and joined Dairygold in 1989, after graduating from the University of Limerick (UL) with a degree in business studies (finance and law).

Prior to becoming CFO, he held various senior finance roles in the organisation.

As CFO, Harte oversaw the society’s growth and transformation, including the planning of the significant capital investment and financing of Dairygold’s post-quota expansion, which Dairygold has said significantly benefitted the society and its members, over the last decade.

Welcoming Michael’s appointment, Dairygold chairperson, Seán O’Brien said: “I am very pleased that we are in a position to appoint someone of Michael’s calibre as chief executive. Michael has extensive knowledge and experience of Dairygold and the industry.

“He is a trusted leader who has demonstrated excellent leadership and negotiation skills, as well as having a collaborative partnership approach, which makes him ideally suited for the role.

“His commercial and operational acumen has seen him consistently deliver strong financial performances, and achieve strategic objectives, including acquisitions, which have helped contribute to the society’s significant growth, with its turnover tripling from approximately €0.5 billion in 2006, to €1.5 billion today.

“Michael is someone with a passion for the cooperative ethos, which underpins Dairygold’s strategic purpose and I’m confident that he has the attributes and capabilities to lead the organisation, to deliver on its strategic objectives, ensuring the continued sustainable success for the society’s members, employees and other stakeholders.”

Commenting on his appointment Michael Harte said: “It is a huge honour for me to be appointed as chief executive of Dairygold, a strong, well-invested and globally competitive business.

“It is an exciting time to take on the role, as the industry faces opportunities and challenges, from which we must maximise the sustainable returns for all stakeholders.

“In addition, I am committed to realising the full potential of Dairygold’s Health and Nutrition Business, following the acquisition of Vita Actives in 2023.

I am looking forward to working with the board, the committees, our members, our senior leadership team, and all employees to deliver on our strategic ambitions, to create value for our farming families across Munster and all our stakeholders,” he stated.

Michael Harte, who is from a farming background in Timoleague, west Cork, lives in Douglas, Cork, with his wife Jane.

He has three adult children and is also a board member of Cork Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Cork GAA Audit and Risk Committee.