Tributes are being paid to a young boy who died following an accident involving a quad bike on farm in Co. Monaghan over the weekend.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed to Agriland that it is aware of the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

The child has been named locally as Finn McGrath from Dunaree, Laragh, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan.

He was brought to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin following the incident where he sadly passed away on Saturday (August 3).

Accident

The local community in Castleblayney have come together to offer their support to Finn’s family following his untimely death.

At the request of the family, there will be no public wake. The McGrath and Keenan families have thanked the community for their understanding and appealed for privacy “to afford them the space needed at this most difficult time”.

Finn’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning (August 8) in St. Mary’s Church, Lisdoonan, at 11:00a.m. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Farm

Separately, an investigation was launched after a man aged in his 50s died in an incident on a farm in the vicinity of Lurgan, Co. Armagh, that occurred late last month.

In a statement to Agriland, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: “Police received a report of the sudden death of a man aged in his 50s in the Ballynery North Road area of Lurgan on Friday evening, July 26.

“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services,” the PSNI statement added.

According to police, the death is not being treated as suspicious, and the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) was notified of the incident.

The HSENI confirmed that it was notified of an incident on a farm in the Lurgan area.

“Inspectors have attended the scene and are making further enquiries,” the HSENI said.