A new, portable technology for on-the-spot testing of water to detect one of the most dangerous types of E.coli bacteria has been developed by researchers at University of Galway.

Ireland regularly reports the highest crude incidence rates of the pathogen shiga toxigenic escherichia coli, also known as STEC, in Europe over the recent years.

STEC is normally found in the intestines of healthy animals such as cows and sheep, which carry it without getting sick.

The bacteria spreads to people through contact with animal waste, or by eating or drinking contaminated food or water.

The bacteria produces the harmful Shiga toxin, which, if ingested by humans, can cause severe stomach illnesses and, in some cases, life-threatening complications especially in children under five years, older people and immunocompromised individuals.

A team led by Dr. Zina Alfahl and Dr. Louise O’Connor developed a technology for rapid, sensitive and accurate testing of STEC in water sources, including rivers, lakes and wells.

The results of the research have been published in the journal, Microbiology.

“Our technology is a significant advancement in on-site water testing. It is portable, straightforward and safe to use. It is accurate, highly sensitive and the results are delivered quickly, on-site,” Dr Alfahl, said.

The researchers hope that environmental health officers and groundwater schemes in Ireland could use the technology for more frequent testing, “especially in or after extreme weather, periods of intense rainfall, because it is those conditions which lead to water supplies being contaminated”.

Dr. Louise O’Connor added that the technology could be “a crucial intervention in helping to prevent outbreaks of infection in families and communities using wells, private water supplies and groundwater schemes”.

“Immediate results can help public health officers and water management authorities make informed decisions to protect public health.

“This rapid response capability is crucial for preventing the spread of waterborne diseases and ensuring the safety of drinking water,” she said. Dr Zina Alfahl and Dr Louise O’Connor, University of Galway

The research, funded by Environment Protection Agency (EPA), tested samples from various water sources, including groundwater wells, rivers, a turlough and a farm drain on the Corrib catchment in Galway.

Of the samples tested 61% were positive for the presence of this dangerous pathogen.

The device is sensitive enough to identify as low as two cells of the STEC bacteria.

“This new testing method is particularly important for areas that rely on private groundwater wells, which can be more prone to contamination.

“In Ireland, a significant portion of the population depends on these for their drinking water – about 720,000 people, or one in every 5 households, but quality has been an issue as regulation is less stringent on these sources and testing is less frequent,” Dr O’Connor said.