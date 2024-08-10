The Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show is set to take place tomorrow (Sunday, August 11) in Blue Ball, Co. Offaly.

As always, the livestock classes on display at the annual event attracts significant attention, with over 1,500 entries in the pedigree and commercial beef-breed events.

The sheep classes will also see a record-breaking number of entries this year, with over 1,000 sheep expected to be entered in the various different sheep classes on the day.

Commercial cattle

There are almost 400 entries in the commercial cattle classes with a total price fund of €26,000 up for grabs on the day.

Judging in the commercial cattle classes will kick off at 10:00am and some of the highlights in this section will include the Moyvalley Meats €2,000 Commercial Factory Bullock class, the Dawn Meats €2,000 Factory Heifer Championship and the Kepak Beef Factory Animal of the Future class with a prize fund of €1,500.

The table below outlines the time table for the commercial cattle classes at the show this year: Time Event Ring No. 9:45a.m FBD Young Stockperson of the Year 12-16 Ring 7 10:00a.m Calf Breed Classes Ring 7 10:00a.m FBD Young Stockperson of the Year 8-11 Ring 8 10:20a.m Bullock Classes Ring 8 12:00p.m Moyvalley Meats €2,000 Commercial Factory Bullock Ring 7,8 12:30p.m Dawn Meats €2,000 Factory Heifer Championship Ring 7,8 1:00p.m FBD Young Stockperson of the Year 17-26 Ring 8 1:00p.m Calf Weight Classes Ring 7 1:20p.m Heifer Classes Ring 8 3:00p.m Kepak Beef Factory Animal of the Future Ring 7,8 3:30p.m Best Pair of Commercial Calves or Senior Cattle Ring 7,8 3:30p.m Senior Championship Ring 7,8 4:00p.m Calf Championship Ring 7,8 4:30p.m approx. Parade of FBD National Livestock Show Champions where the specially commissioned gold and silver medals will be presented

There are a number of commercial calf classes and weight classes also. An overall and reserve commercial calf and senior champion will be selected from the commercial classes at the end of the day.

Pedigree cattle at Tullamore Show

There will be over 150 pedigree cattle classes to be judged on the day across 12 different cattle breeds.

At the event, the National Show for a number of breed society’s including the Limousin, Charolais, Hereford and Simmental breeds will take place.

The table below outlines the time table for the pedigree cattle classes at the show this year: Time Event Ring No. 9:30a.m Beef Shorthorn Ring 14 10:00a.m FBD National Livestock Show Young Pedigree Stockperson of the Year 2024 Ring 4 10:00a.m Charolais Ring 10+11 10:00a.m Hereford Ring 9 10:00a.m Limousin Ring 12 10:00a.m Simmental Ring 13 10:00a.m Salers Ring 5 10:00a.m Belgian Blue Ring 6 10:00a.m Aubrac Ring 14 10:30a.m Angus Ring 4 1:00p.m Irish Moiled Cattle Ring 5 1:00p.m Blonde D’Aquitaine Ring 6 1:45p.m Parthenaise Ring 14 4:30p.m approx. Parade of FBD National Livestock Show Champions where the specially commissioned gold and silver medals will be presented

The Irish Blonde D’Aquitaine Cattle Society have the prestigious calf extravaganza competition on the day with a €2,000 prize fund.

As well as this, the Fédération Internationale des Eleveurs de la Race Blonde d’Aquitaine (FIERBA) trophy will be up for grabs among the Blond cattle breeders on the day also.

The Irish Salers Cattle Society will be hosting its All Ireland Calf Championships and will also have a marquee at the show on the day.

Dairy Cattle at Tullamore Show

There will also be a selection of dairy classes on the day, with some of these offering prize funds of up to €2,500.

The table below outlines the time table for the pedigree cattle classes at the show this year: Time Event Ring No. 10:00a.m Holstein Friesian – confined Ring 1 10:00a.m Jersey Classes Ring 2 11:15a.m Jersey Champion Ring 2 11:45a.m Dairy Shorthorn Classes Ring 2 12:00p.m Holstein Friesian Junior Dairy Champion Ring 1 12:15p.m Holstein Friesian Handling Classes Ring 1 1:45p.m Holstein Friesian National Classes Ring 1 1:45p.m Dairy Shorthorn Champion Ring 2 2:00p.m Super €2,500 Natinal Holstein Friesian Heifer in Milk Ring 1 3:05p.m €2,500 National Livestock Show Senior Cow in-milk Ring 1 3:40p.m FBD National Senior Holstein Friesian Champion Ring 1 4:30p.m Approx. Parade of FBD National Livestock Show Champions where the specially commissioned gold and silver medals will be presented.

The dairy breeds on display on the day will be predominantly Holstein Friesian, Jersey, and Dairy Shorthorn.

Sheep

There has been a record-breaking entry of over 1,000 sheep in this year’s show with over 19 different breeds on display on the day, as well as a selection of commercial-bred sheep. Time Event Ring No. 11:00a.m Zwartables Ring 1 11:00a.m Charollais Ring 2 11:00a.m Rouge de L’Ouest Ring 3 11:00a.m Beltex Ring 4 11:00a.m Galway Ring 5 11:00a.m Lanarks Ring 6 11:00a.m Scotch Blackface Ring 7 12:30p.m Blue faced Leicester Ring 1 12:00p.m Texel Ring 2 12:30p.m Spotted Dutch Ring 3 12:00p.m Welsh Lleyn Ring 4 12:00p.m Suffolk Ring 5 2:30p.m Young Handler Ring 7 2:00p.m 4* or 5* multibreed ram Ring 1 2:30p.m Blue Texel Ring 2 1:30p.m Vendeen Ring 3 1:30p.m Belclare Ring 7 2:30p.m Commercial Ring 4 1:00p.m Border Leicester Ring 5 1:30p.m Any Other breed Ring 1 3:30p.m Dassenkop Ring 2 3:00p.m Jacob Ring 3 2:00p.m Swaledale Ring 5

The Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show expects over 60,000 visitors tomorrow and is Ireland’s largest one-day show.

With a total prize-fund of €175,000 for the various different classes, as well as 700 trade stands from agri-sectors, home industries, farm produce, innovation, forestry, agri-machinery and more, there is sure to be something for everyone at the event.