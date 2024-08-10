The Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show is set to take place tomorrow (Sunday, August 11) in Blue Ball, Co. Offaly.

As always, the livestock classes on display at the annual event attracts significant attention, with over 1,500 entries in the pedigree and commercial beef-breed events.

The sheep classes will also see a record-breaking number of entries this year, with over 1,000 sheep expected to be entered in the various different sheep classes on the day.

Commercial cattle

There are almost 400 entries in the commercial cattle classes with a total price fund of €26,000 up for grabs on the day.

Judging in the commercial cattle classes will kick off at 10:00am and some of the highlights in this section will include the Moyvalley Meats €2,000 Commercial Factory Bullock class, the Dawn Meats €2,000 Factory Heifer Championship and the Kepak Beef Factory Animal of the Future class with a prize fund of €1,500.

The table below outlines the time table for the commercial cattle classes at the show this year:

TimeEventRing No.
9:45a.mFBD Young Stockperson of the Year 12-16Ring 7
10:00a.mCalf Breed ClassesRing 7
10:00a.mFBD Young Stockperson of the Year 8-11Ring 8
10:20a.mBullock ClassesRing 8
12:00p.mMoyvalley Meats €2,000 Commercial Factory BullockRing 7,8
12:30p.mDawn Meats €2,000 Factory Heifer ChampionshipRing 7,8
1:00p.mFBD Young Stockperson of the Year 17-26Ring 8
1:00p.mCalf Weight ClassesRing 7
1:20p.mHeifer ClassesRing 8
3:00p.mKepak Beef Factory Animal of the FutureRing 7,8
3:30p.mBest Pair of Commercial Calves or Senior CattleRing 7,8
3:30p.mSenior ChampionshipRing 7,8
4:00p.mCalf ChampionshipRing 7,8
4:30p.m approx.Parade of FBD National Livestock Show Champions where the specially commissioned gold and silver medals will be presented

There are a number of commercial calf classes and weight classes also. An overall and reserve commercial calf and senior champion will be selected from the commercial classes at the end of the day.

Pedigree cattle at Tullamore Show

There will be over 150 pedigree cattle classes to be judged on the day across 12 different cattle breeds.

At the event, the National Show for a number of breed society’s including the Limousin, Charolais, Hereford and Simmental breeds will take place.

The table below outlines the time table for the pedigree cattle classes at the show this year:

TimeEvent Ring No.
9:30a.mBeef ShorthornRing 14
10:00a.mFBD National Livestock Show Young Pedigree Stockperson of the Year 2024Ring 4
10:00a.mCharolais Ring 10+11
10:00a.mHerefordRing 9
10:00a.mLimousinRing 12
10:00a.mSimmentalRing 13
10:00a.mSalersRing 5
10:00a.mBelgian BlueRing 6
10:00a.mAubracRing 14
10:30a.mAngusRing 4
1:00p.mIrish Moiled CattleRing 5
1:00p.mBlonde D’AquitaineRing 6
1:45p.mParthenaiseRing 14
4:30p.m approx.Parade of FBD National Livestock Show Champions where the specially commissioned gold and silver medals will be presented 

The Irish Blonde D’Aquitaine Cattle Society have the prestigious calf extravaganza competition on the day with a €2,000 prize fund.

As well as this, the Fédération Internationale des Eleveurs de la Race Blonde d’Aquitaine (FIERBA) trophy will be up for grabs among the Blond cattle breeders on the day also.

The Irish Salers Cattle Society will be hosting its All Ireland Calf Championships and will also have a marquee at the show on the day.

Dairy Cattle at Tullamore Show

There will also be a selection of dairy classes on the day, with some of these offering prize funds of up to €2,500.

The table below outlines the time table for the pedigree cattle classes at the show this year:

Time EventRing No.
10:00a.mHolstein Friesian – confinedRing 1
10:00a.mJersey ClassesRing 2
11:15a.mJersey ChampionRing 2
11:45a.m Dairy Shorthorn ClassesRing 2
12:00p.mHolstein Friesian Junior Dairy ChampionRing 1 
12:15p.mHolstein Friesian Handling ClassesRing 1
1:45p.mHolstein Friesian National ClassesRing 1
1:45p.mDairy Shorthorn ChampionRing 2
2:00p.mSuper €2,500 Natinal Holstein Friesian Heifer in MilkRing 1 
3:05p.m€2,500 National Livestock Show Senior Cow in-milkRing 1
3:40p.mFBD National Senior Holstein Friesian ChampionRing 1
4:30p.m Approx.Parade of FBD National Livestock Show Champions where the specially commissioned gold and silver medals will be presented.

The dairy breeds on display on the day will be predominantly Holstein Friesian, Jersey, and Dairy Shorthorn.

Sheep

There has been a record-breaking entry of over 1,000 sheep in this year’s show with over 19 different breeds on display on the day, as well as a selection of commercial-bred sheep.

TimeEventRing No.
11:00a.mZwartablesRing 1
11:00a.mCharollaisRing 2
11:00a.mRouge de L’OuestRing 3
11:00a.mBeltexRing 4
11:00a.mGalwayRing 5
11:00a.mLanarksRing 6
11:00a.mScotch BlackfaceRing 7 
12:30p.mBlue faced LeicesterRing 1
12:00p.mTexelRing 2
12:30p.mSpotted DutchRing 3 
12:00p.mWelsh LleynRing 4 
12:00p.mSuffolk Ring 5
2:30p.mYoung HandlerRing 7
2:00p.m4* or 5* multibreed ramRing 1
2:30p.mBlue TexelRing 2
1:30p.mVendeenRing 3
1:30p.mBelclareRing 7
2:30p.mCommercialRing 4
1:00p.mBorder LeicesterRing 5
1:30p.mAny Other breedRing 1
3:30p.mDassenkopRing 2
3:00p.mJacobRing 3
2:00p.mSwaledaleRing 5

The Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show expects over 60,000 visitors tomorrow and is Ireland’s largest one-day show.

With a total prize-fund of €175,000 for the various different classes, as well as 700 trade stands from agri-sectors, home industries, farm produce, innovation, forestry, agri-machinery and more, there is sure to be something for everyone at the event.

