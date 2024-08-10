There have been over 188,000 fewer sheep slaughtered to-date in 2024 when compared to the same period last year, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

This means the overall supply of sheep this year is now running 11% behind the same time in 2023.

While there have been 440,093 spring lambs slaughtered to date, this is 81,871 fewer than the number that were killed during the same period last year.

The table below gives an overview of the sheep kill for week 31 and the cumulative kill to date this year, compared to the same time period in 2023. Type 2024

week 31 2024 cumulative 2023 weekly 2023 cumulative Weekly

difference Cumulative difference 24 vs. 23 % weekly difference 24 vs. 23 % cumulative difference Lambs/hoggets 747 894,040 758 978,012 -11 -83,972 -1% -9% Spring lambs 42,316 440,093 48,143 521,964 -5,827 -81,871 -12% –16% Ewes and rams 6,402 146,409 6,626 169,106 -224 -22,697 -3% -13% Light lambs 0 102 0 127 0 -25 -20% Total 49,465 1,480,644 55,527 1,669,209 -6,062 -188,565 -11% -11% Weekly sheep kill figures Source: DAFM

The most recent sheep kill figures from the department revealed that there were 49,465 sheep slaughtered last week during week 31 (ending Sunday, August 4).

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 1,480,644 sheep have been processed so far in 2024.

Of that figure, 894,040 have been lambs/hoggets, 440,093 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (146,409), and a small portion of light lambs (102).

While prices have steadied in recent weeks, the number of sheep available for slaughter has remained tight.

One factory procurement manager told Agriland this week that there are “no major numbers around at the minute”.

According to Bord Bia: “Relatively tight lamb supplies combined with some stability in demand from the domestic and export markets have contributed to this firming of the trade.”