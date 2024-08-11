Thousands of people are set to flock to the the 250ac Butterfield Estate in Blueball, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, for the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show, which takes place today (Sunday, August 11).

Judging in the livestock classes is set to kick off at 10:00a.m., with judging in the sheep classes kicking off at 11:00a.m.

Gardaí have traffic plans in place and those attending the annual one-day event are asked to follow the traffic guidelines to manage the huge volumes of people set to attend the event.

The map below details the layout of this year’s event. Alternatively, click here to download a copy of the map:

According to the show organisers, the overall exhibit entry numbers are up for this year’s event and the livestock section will see over 1,500 entries in the cattle section and over 1,000 entries in the sheep classes.

This year’s trade stand area is set to be bigger than ever with lots of shopping to be done whether for the home, farm or family or just to simply browse around.

Those heading to the fashion marquee can see the fashion shows and trade stands and can also enter in the ‘best dressed lady’ or ‘traditional farmer’ category to be in with a chance to win a share of the total prize-fund of €175,000.

The sustainable livestock village proved to be hugely popular in 2023, and is set to make a return today with the addition of a speakers corner this year.

Visitors to the show are encouraged to take a break at the many food stalls and enjoy the live music at the bandstand throughout the day, where Olivia Douglas and many other acts will be performing.

Some of the best livestock producers in Ireland will be competing for prizes, including the 45 national titles that are up for grabs not to mention the impressive prize money to be won in some of the classes.

Those set to attend Tullamore Show are also encouraged to visit the poultry section, as well as the pedigree and commercial livestock and the cattle, sheep, rare breeds, and horses that all will be on display on the day.