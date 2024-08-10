National forecaster Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Ireland which will come into effect tomorrow night (Sunday, August 11).

A band of heavy rain will move eastwards across the country on Sunday night and on Monday morning (August 12), with thundery downpour possible.

Met Éireann warns of potential localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility during the rain warning from 10:00p.m tomorrow until 8:00a.m on Monday.

Tonight (Saturday, August 10), will be dry with increasing amounts of cloud, however, patchy light rain or drizzle may develop in the southwest towards Sunday morning.

Lowest temperatures will range from 8° to 13° tonight with light to moderate variable winds. Tomorrow morning and afternoon will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and hazy sunny spells.

However, patches of light rain and drizzle are possible in the south and west. Showers will move into southern and western areas during the evening, some will be heavy and thundery.

Highest temperatures will range from 20° to 25° with a moderate to fresh southeasterly wind developing. Widespread, heavy and thundery showers are likely on Sunday night, merging to longer spells of rain with hail.

Clearance will build over the western half of the country by dawn. Sunday night will be humid with temperatures not falling below 12° to 17° with moderate, occasionally fresh, southerly winds veering westerly.