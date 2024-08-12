Met Éireann has said that there will be mixed weather conditions over the coming week, but added it will be drier overall than average.

The national forecaster said that heavy showers and thunderstorms in Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster will clear this morning (Monday, August 12), leaving a mainly dry day with sunny spells.

There will be highest temperatures of 17° to 23°C in a moderate to fresh southwesterly wind which will ease later.

Some patchy rain and drizzle in the west and southwest tonight which will extend to all areas as the night progresses. A warm night with lowest temperatures of 12° to 16° in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly breezes.

Weather

It will be cloudy and breezy on Tuesday morning with some rain and drizzle, which will push eastwards and be followed by dry and sunny weather for the rest of the afternoon and evening.

The southerly winds will ease and become west to northwesterly, highest afternoon temperatures of 16° to 21°.

Tuesday night will be mostly dry with clear spells, a chance of some light showers along Atlantic coasts. Lowest overnight temperatures of 8° to 12° in light breezes.

Conditions will be cloudy on Wednesday bringing some patches of light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 16° to 21° in a moderate southwesterly breeze.

It will become wet in most areas on Wednesday night as rain pushes in from the west of the country. Lowest temperatures of 9° to 12° in a moderate southwesterly wind.

The cloud and rain will linger on Thursday morning and afternoon before clearing eastwards to leave a sunny evening. Highest temperatures of 17° to 20° in light to moderate southwest to west breezes.

Most areas will be dry on Friday, but cloud in the west and northwest will bring some showers. Highest temperatures of 15° to 19° in a moderate to fresh southwesterly breeze.

The current outlook suggest that next weekend will bring mainly dry conditions.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann said that mean air temperatures ranged between 14.9° and 17° across the country over the past week, which is generally around 0.5° above normal.

Soil temperatures were between 0.5° and 2.4° above average ranging from 15.3° to 18°.

Over the next seven days mean air temperatures will generally be around average. Mean soil temperatures will continue above normal, the national meteorological service said.

Drying conditions will be mixed to good this week, while there will also be opportunities for spraying between the showers.

Soil are currently saturated or waterlogged in parts of the west and the northwest. Soils are drier elsewhere with values ranging 20 to 60mm, causing some restriction to growth.

Due to some unsettled weather over the coming week, soils in north Connacht and west Ulster will remain saturated or waterlogged. SMDs will generally range between 15 and 50 mm in other areas.