Several interesting and challenging jobs are available in the agri-sector right now, across a range of areas and skillsets.

If you’re looking for another challenge in the sector, or to launch your career, one of the jobs profiled below might be suitable for you.

These jobs are featured on Agriland Media’s agri-sector recruitment platform AgriRecruit, which is regularly updated with new career opportunities that become available in the sector.

To learn more about these jobs and others, including how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

Commercial sales executive

An opportunity has arisen at Agriland Media in our sales team.

The exciting position for an ambitious, dynamic and driven team player will allow the successful candidate play an active role in identifying new customers and generating business through inbound/outbound sales calls.

The excel in this role, you must be highly organised, comfortable on the phone, and be an active listener who can develop solutions that meet the needs of our customer base.

Farm manager

A tillage farm in Co. Tipperary is looking to take on a farm manager who can play an integral role in the long-term future of the business.

The farm manager will be responsible for developing and executing comprehensive and data-driven business plans, and will be required to maintain a consistent presence on farm, and to apply progressive farm management techniques.

The candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in farm business management or a related discipline, and a proven experience in farm management, with a track record of success in overseeing and diversifying agricultural enterprises.

Roles at Grassland Agro

Fertiliser supplier Grassland Agro is looking to take on personnel in a number of areas.

The business is looking for a regional sales and business development manager for the north Leinster area (including Cavan and Monaghan).

The role will involve development and implementation of the strategic and operational business plan to maximise commercial success in the region, and managing relationships and accounts with existing and new trade customers.

A third-level qualification in agriculture or business-related discipline will be required, as well as successful previous experience as a sales manager or sales representatives.

Grassland Agro is also looking to take on technical sales advisors (agronomists) in the Co. Carlow and east Co. Wicklow area.

The successful candidates will be responsible for advice and sales of the business’ product range in soil conditioning, fertilisation and mineral supplements direct to farmers through local co-ops and merchants in the region.

The candidates should have commercial knowledge, sales and advisory skills experience, and a degree in agriculture, agricultural science, or related field.

Technical sales advisor

Feed company Fane Valley is seeking a technical sales advisor to cover the region of counties Cavan and Monaghan.

The role will involve reporting to the sales manager, and maximising existing business while developing new business within the sales area.

The applicants should possess sound knowledge of the Irish agricultural industry, and should demonstrate excellent communication skills, among other requirements.

Social media executive

Green Acre Marketing, which provides marketing and PR services specifically to the food and agri-business sector, is looking to take on a social media executive.

The social media executive will report to the digital marketing manager, and will be concerned with executing Green Acre’s social media strategies.

The ideal candidate must have a good knowledge of digital marketing, excellent content creation skills and be creatively minded; as well as have a passion for social media marketing.

Breeding consultant

AI Services Northern Ireland, a Northern Irish supplier of dairy and beef semen, is looking to recruit a breeding consultant/semen salesperson.

The role, which will involve working in the area of counties Fermanagh and Tyrone, will see the candidate developing business in the area, managing accounts, and offering breeding advice to customers and technicians.

The successful candidate will have a formal agricultural or related qualification or suitable experience, and should have a good understanding of cattle breeding/production systems.

Livestock inspector jobs

Certified Irish Angus is seeking livestock inspectors on a part-time basis in the meat plants of its processor partners ABP and Kepak.

The role will involve the inspection of livestock prior to slaughter, the implementation of the group’s livestock policy, and the production of inspection reports.

The candidate should have excellent knowledge of livestock, be computer literate, and be willing to work on their own initiative.