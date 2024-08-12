The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has said that regional veterinary laboratories (RVLs) have noted a “sharp increase” in the prevalence of blackleg diagnoses in cattle.

These cattle were referred to the RVLs for post-mortem examination.

The department has warned that the RVLs have seen “some quite large” outbreaks in farms around the country with no prior history of the disease.

Blackleg is a common disease of cattle worldwide, causing acute muscle damage. It usually results in sudden death or death after a short illness.

The disease is caused by the bacteria Clostridium chauvoei.

Cattle can become infected by consuming clostridial spores from soil, which remain dormant in muscle until bruising, torn muscles, or certain unknown metabolic factors cause the conditions in the local tissues that allow the spores to germinate, and cause the disease, normally with fatal consequences.

Affected animal are often found dead.

The department said that the factors causing these current large outbreaks are unclear.

However, according to the department, prevention is “very straightforward”.

The department said that clostridial vaccines are “extremely effective when used properly” with several brands and suppliers to choose from.

“It is important to follow manufactures’ instructions on the primary course and booster regime, which is simple to implement, but crucial to ensure maximum effectiveness,” the department said.

Farmers are advised to consult their vets for specific advice on diagnosis and prevention of blackleg on their farms.

In other recent animal health updates, research has shown that infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR) remains a “significant concern” for the Irish beef sector, despite a drop in the prevalence of the disease.

The study of IBR testing results in beef herds, carried out by Dr. Maria Guelbenzu, IBR programme manager with Animal Health Ireland (AHI), was based on data from the National Beef Welfare Scheme (NBWS) 2023.

The findings highlight a herd-level prevalence of 48.8% and an animal-level prevalence of 11.4%, “indicating that IBR is endemic in the population”.

Although these these prevalence rates reflect a reduction from previous studies, Dr. Guelbenzu said that they “underscore the persistent challenge posed by the disease”.