Farmers, landowners, outdoor enthusiasts, trail builders, and community groups are being invited to attend Ireland’s inaugural national trail conference in Co. Leitrim in the coming weeks.

Hosted by Leitrim Development Company, the event is set to take place from August 31 to September 3 in the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Irish Local Development Network (ILDN) and rural recreational officers around the country are also supporting the event.

Organisers said that the conference is particularly relevant to farmers, landowners, and those involved in trail development.

Farmers

The event will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities.

Topics covered will include trail planning, design, maintenance, funding, and advocacy, with a strong focus on how trails can coexist with farming practices.

A highlight of the conference will be panel discussions featuring landowners who permit walkers to access their land for recreational purposes.

These discussions will explore the benefits and challenges of granting permissive access, as well as how such initiatives can positively impact rural communities.

In addition, representatives from the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) will speak on the importance of integrating farming and recreational activities in a way that benefits both farmers and the wider community.

Leitrim

The conference will include a variety of excursions aiming to showcase the natural beauty, agricultural landscapes, and outdoor potential of the county.

Along with activities such as caving in Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark, orienteering in Derrycarne Woods to kayaking and stand-up paddling on Lough Allen, there will be visits to an organic farm and an alpaca farm.

Attendees can also learn about the use of sheep wool in the construction of footpaths and walking trails. Kayaking and stand-up paddling on Lough Allen

A trail-building demonstration will be held on the lands of Farming for Nature ambassador, Tommy Earley.

The workshop, led by experienced trail builders from Mountain Meitheal North-West, will give participants the chance to apply their newfound knowledge and skills in a real-world farming environment.

Organisers said that the events are open to all, with early registration encouraged to secure a spot in the various activities and workshops.

“This first for Ireland will bring together a diverse group of individuals who share a passion for the outdoors, sustainable development, and farming,” chief execuitve of Leitrim Development Company, Chris Gonley said.

“Our two-day conference aims to both inspire and educate, giving people a taste of what our beautiful unspoilt county has to offer while learning about the potential of trail development to enhance our communities and support our farmers,” he added.