The senior Commercial champion owned by Michael Lynch from Ballybofey, Co Donegal pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Show, Sunday 11th August 2024
Source: Alf Harvey
The 2024 Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show took place on the 250ac Butterfield Estate in Blue Ball, Co. Offaly, yesterday (Sunday, August 11), with the parade of champions bringing proceedings to a close in the livestock section.
Sunshine prevailed on the day and crowds of people from across the country and further afield flocked in their droves to attend the annual event.
Once all the judging has drew to a close in the hundreds of livestock classes, the parade of the FBD National Livestock Show Champions kicked off shortly after 4:30p.m. where the owners of the winning entries, received their specially-commissioned gold and silver medals from the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.
Click through the galleries below to see some of the highlights from the day.
Angus, Salers, Belgian Blue and Limousin:
While the trade stands and exhibitions drew plenty of attention, as always, the livestock on display on the day also attracted significant attention.
There were over 150 pedigree cattle classes judged on the day across 12 different cattle breeds and the exceptional quality of the cattle on display were commended by judges and spectators alike.
In the commercial cattle classes, there were almost 400 entries and a total prize fund of €26,000 was up for grabs on the day. Judging in the cattle classes will kicked off at 10:00am.
Hereford, Simmental, Charolais, Beef Shorthorn and Irish Moiled:
Livestock exhibitors from counties Donegal to Cork and everywhere in between were showing their finest livestock at the event with awards going home to farms the length and bredth of the country.
One of the competitions that attracts significant attention at the annual event is the commercial cattle classes and again this year, the Senior Commercial Champion title went to Donegal.
Senior commercial, commercial calf, Parthenaise and Blonde d’Aquitaine:
The Reserve Senior Commercial title at this year’s event went the way of Co. Longford woman, Sinead McKeown’s entry.
While the Whartons from Co. Offaly took the Commercial Calf Champion title last year, the title went to Co. Monaghan this year to Gavin McEneaney with Paul and James McPadden from Co. Offaly taking the Reserve title.
The Champion Aubrac title went to an entry belonging to Kelly Stephenson from Co. Kildare while the reserve Aubrac title went to the Kehoes from Co. Wexford.
The largest volume of entries at the event are beef-breed cattle, there was also a significant showing of dairy-breed cattle with entries from Cork to Louth making it to the Parade of Champions in the dairy section.
No strangers to the show ring, the Jones Family from Co. Wexford won the Champion Senior Holstein Friesian title with the Reserve title going the way of Brian and John O’Connor from Kanturk, Co. Cork.
Dairy champions:
It was a good day out for James Lambe from Co. Monaghan as he won both the Champion and Reserve Champion titles in the Dairy Shorthorn classes.
The Champion Jersey cow title went to Co. Limerick to Bryan O’Connor’s entry and Peter and Paula Hynes from Co. Cork took the Reserve title.