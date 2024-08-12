The 2024 Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show took place on the 250ac Butterfield Estate in Blue Ball, Co. Offaly, yesterday (Sunday, August 11), with the parade of champions bringing proceedings to a close in the livestock section.

Sunshine prevailed on the day and crowds of people from across the country and further afield flocked in their droves to attend the annual event.

Once all the judging has drew to a close in the hundreds of livestock classes, the parade of the FBD National Livestock Show Champions kicked off shortly after 4:30p.m. where the owners of the winning entries, received their specially-commissioned gold and silver medals from the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Click through the galleries below to see some of the highlights from the day.

Angus, Salers, Belgian Blue and Limousin: The Champion Angus owned by John McEnroe from Oldcastle, Co. Meath, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD.

Source: Alf Harvey The Reserve Champion Angus owned by Dan and Rose Murphy from Co. Cork, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD.

Source: Alf Harvey The Champion Salers owned by Patsy O’Chungaile from Spiddal, Co. Galway, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD.

Source: Alf Harvey The Reserve Champion Salers owned by Niall Hunt from Gurteen, Co. Sligo, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD.

Source: Alf Harvey The Champion Belgian Blue owned by Ivan Allen from Co. Wexford, pictured with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD.

Source: Alf Harvey The Reserve Champion Belgian Blue owned and shown by Tommy, Pauline and Ciaran Fitzgerald from Clonaslee, Co Laois, pictured with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD.

Source: Alf Harvey The Champion Limousin owned by Eddie and Ben Lynch from Loughduff, Co. Cavan, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD.

Source: Alf Harvey The reserve champion Limousin owned by Willie Smith , Co. Meath, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD.

Source: Alf Harvey.

While the trade stands and exhibitions drew plenty of attention, as always, the livestock on display on the day also attracted significant attention.

There were over 150 pedigree cattle classes judged on the day across 12 different cattle breeds and the exceptional quality of the cattle on display were commended by judges and spectators alike.

In the commercial cattle classes, there were almost 400 entries and a total prize fund of €26,000 was up for grabs on the day. Judging in the cattle classes will kicked off at 10:00am.

Hereford, Simmental, Charolais, Beef Shorthorn and Irish Moiled: The Champion Hereford owned by Jack Larkin from Tullamore, Co. Offaly, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD.

Source: Alf Harvey The Champion Simmental owned by Garrett Behan from Ballyfin, Co. Laois, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD.

Source: Alf Harvey The Reserve Champion Simmental owned by Mary and Robbie O’Halloran from Cahir, Co. Tipperary, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD.

Source: Alf Harvey The Champion Charolais owned by Jim Geoghegan from Streamstown, Co. Westmeath, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD.

Source: Alf Harvey The Reserve Champion Charolais owned by Kieran Doddy from Co. Sligo, pictured with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Show.

Source: Alf Harvey The Champion Shorthorn owned by Conor Murphy from Rathvilly, Co. Carlow ,pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD.

Source: Alf Harvey The Reserve Champion Shorthorn owned by Gerard Regan from Co. Roscommon, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Show.

Source: Alf Harvey The Irish Moiled Champion owned by Arthur Gilsenan, Co. Meath, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Show.

Source: Alf Harvey

Livestock exhibitors from counties Donegal to Cork and everywhere in between were showing their finest livestock at the event with awards going home to farms the length and bredth of the country.

One of the competitions that attracts significant attention at the annual event is the commercial cattle classes and again this year, the Senior Commercial Champion title went to Donegal.

Senior commercial, commercial calf, Parthenaise and Blonde d’Aquitaine: The Senior Commercial champion owned by Michael Lynch from Ballybofey, Co. Donegal, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Sho.

Source: Alf Harvey The Reserve Senior Commercial Champion owned by Sinead McKeon from Co. Longford, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Show

Source: Alf Harvey The Commercial Calf Champion owned by Gavin McEnaney from Co. Monaghan, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Show

Source: Alf Harvey The Reserve Champion Commercial Calf owned by Paul and James McPadden from Rhode, Co. Offaly, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Show

Source: Alf Harvey The Champion Parthenaise owned by Mark Winterbottom from Co. Wicklow, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Show

Source: Alf Harvey The Reserve Champion Parthenaise owned by Emma Holohan from Stradbally, Co. Laois, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Show

Source: Alf Harvey The Champion and Reserve Champion Blonde d’Aquitaine owned by Michael Creed, Macroom, Co. Cork, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD along with the judges at Tullamore Show

Source: Alf Harvey

The Reserve Senior Commercial title at this year’s event went the way of Co. Longford woman, Sinead McKeown’s entry.

While the Whartons from Co. Offaly took the Commercial Calf Champion title last year, the title went to Co. Monaghan this year to Gavin McEneaney with Paul and James McPadden from Co. Offaly taking the Reserve title.

The Champion Aubrac title went to an entry belonging to Kelly Stephenson from Co. Kildare while the reserve Aubrac title went to the Kehoes from Co. Wexford. Champion Aubrac owned by Kelly Stephenson from Co. Kildare Reserve Champion Aubrac owned by Angela Kehoe from Co. Wexford and shown by Dermot Kehoe pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD

Source: Alf Harvey

The largest volume of entries at the event are beef-breed cattle, there was also a significant showing of dairy-breed cattle with entries from Cork to Louth making it to the Parade of Champions in the dairy section.

No strangers to the show ring, the Jones Family from Co. Wexford won the Champion Senior Holstein Friesian title with the Reserve title going the way of Brian and John O’Connor from Kanturk, Co. Cork.

Dairy champions: The Champion Senior Holstein Friesian owned by the Jones Family from Co. Wexford, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Show

Source: Alf Harvey The Reserve Champion Senior Holstein Friesian owned by Brian and John O’Connor from Kanturk, Co Cork, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Show

Source: Alf Harvey The Champion Junior Holstein Friesian owned by Paul Flanagan from Co.Louth, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Show

Source: Alf Harvey The Reserve Champion Junior Holstein Friesian owned by Steven McLoughlin from Ellistown, Co. Kildare, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Show

Source: Alf Harvey The Champion Dairy Shorthorn owned by James Lambe from Co. Monaghan, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Show.

Source: Alf Harvey. The Reserve Champion Dairy Shorthorn owned by James Lambe from Co. Monaghan, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Show

Source: Alf Harvey The Champion Jersey cow owned by John and Bryan O’Connor from Ballingarry, Co. Limerick, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Show. Source: Alf Harvey The Reserve Champion Jersey cow owned by Peter and Paula Hynes from Co. Cork, pictured with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Show.Source: Alf Harvey

It was a good day out for James Lambe from Co. Monaghan as he won both the Champion and Reserve Champion titles in the Dairy Shorthorn classes.

The Champion Jersey cow title went to Co. Limerick to Bryan O’Connor’s entry and Peter and Paula Hynes from Co. Cork took the Reserve title.