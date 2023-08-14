Reserve champion Charolais owned by Conor Melvin, Co. Dublin, and shown by Hannah Clancy who were presented with the awards by Minister Charlie McConalogue; Chelsey Cox-McDonald, show secretary; Joseph Molloy, show chairman; Ray Brady ISA president; Kathleen Leonard FBD; and Kalen McNamara head of pedigree at Tullamore Show 2023.
Large crowds attended the 2023 Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show which took place yesterday (Sunday, August 13).
Weather conditions proved favourable for the show and the few light showers that did occur failed to dampen the spirits of the thousands of people attending the event from across Ireland and further afield.
The parade of FBD National Livestock Show Champions kicked off at 4:30p.m and the winning entrants were presented with their medals by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.
Belgian Blue, Aubrac and Parthenaise:
The show featured a wide range of events for all ages, but as always, the livestock display proved to be one of the most popular attractions on the day.
There were huge numbers of entries to the many livestock classes and judging kicked off at 10:00a.m.
Angus, Hereford and beef Shorthorn:
Entrants from counties Donegal to Cork and everywhere in between took home awards and the quality of the livestock on display was commended by judges and spectators alike.
This year’s event saw the inaugural Sustainable Livestock Village officially launched by Minister McConalogue, where noted figures from the agriculture sector were in attendance.
The show was officially launched by the minister at 12:00p.m.
Commercial calf, senior commercial and Blonde d’Aquitaine:
The commercial cattle classes were highly competitive as always, but in the end it was the Stevenson family from Co. Donegal that took the top spot, winning the senior commercial champion. The Whartons from Co. Offaly won the commercial calf champion title.
In the pedigree section, there were 12 breeds on display including Limousin, Hereford, Simmental, and Charolais – to name but a few.
Charolais, Limousin and Salers:
Native Irish cattle breeds such as the Irish Moiled classes attracted plenty of interest from the spectators and it was Anthony and Claire Gilsenan’s entry from from Killua Castle, Co. Westmeath that took the top award in this category.
An entry from Shane Boyce, Co. Limerick took the reserve champion title in the Irish Moiled category on the day.
Irish Moiled and Simmental:
In the Simmental classes, the absence of Garrett and Lyndsey Behan’s renowned Clonagh Herd was noted from the competition. The duo hopes to make a return to the showring in 2025.
Nevertheless, there was strong competition in the Simmental classes and Nigel, Saoirse and Oliver Hogan from Co. Carlow won the Champion Simmental title.
Dairy classes at Tullamore Show
In the dairy section of the livestock show, there was a significant emphasis on youth with the young handler and young showmanship challenge in three classes covering ages 12 to 26.
The overall dairy section consisted of 40 classes across three breeds, namely Holstein Friesian, Jersey, and Dairy Shorthorn.
Holstein Friesian:
In the Holstein Friesian classes it was Brian and John O’Connor from Co. Cork who won the Champion Holstein Friesian title.
Co. Wicklow-based Anthony Kealy took home the champion junior Holstein Friesian title.
Jersey and Dairy Shorthorn:
Daniel Curtin from Listowel, Co. Kerry won the champion Jersey cow title and the champion dairy Shorthorn title was won by Glen Carter from Co. Tipperary.
Music entertainment was provided by country singer Olivia Douglas, from Co. Offaly, as well as several other musical acts, that entertained the crowds throughout the day.
The sheep section saw its largest number of entries ever, according to organisers.
These entries include new breeds such as Lanark and Swaledale. There was also sheep shearing demonstrations, sheepdog demonstration, and a talk on mental health from former world sheep shearing champion George Graham.