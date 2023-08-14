Large crowds attended the 2023 Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show which took place yesterday (Sunday, August 13).

Weather conditions proved favourable for the show and the few light showers that did occur failed to dampen the spirits of the thousands of people attending the event from across Ireland and further afield.

The parade of FBD National Livestock Show Champions kicked off at 4:30p.m and the winning entrants were presented with their medals by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Click through the galleries below to see some of the highlights from the day.

Belgian Blue, Aubrac and Parthenaise: The champion Pedigree Belgian Blue owned and shown by Daniel and Denise O’Donovan from Dunmanway, Co. Cork who were presented with the awards by Minister McConalogue; Chelsey Cox-McDonald, show secretary; Amanda Dunne, FBD; Kalen McNamara, head of pedigree and Ray Brady, Irish Shows Association (ISA) president. Source: Alf Harvey The reserve champion Pedigree Belgian Blue owned and shown by Billy Dunne and Grainne Higgins from Errill, Co. Laois. Source: Alf Harvey The champion Aubrac owned and shown by Angela and Dermot Kehoe from New Ross, Co. Wexford. Source: Alf Harvey The reserve champion Aubrac owned and shown by James and Angela Lacey from Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary. Source: Alf Harvey The champion Parthenaise owned and shown by William Fitzgerald from Liscarroll, North Cork. Source: Alf Harvey The reserve champion Parthenaise owned and shown by Ronan, Anna and Lucy Carroll from Moate, Co. Westmeath. Source: Alf Harvey

The show featured a wide range of events for all ages, but as always, the livestock display proved to be one of the most popular attractions on the day.

There were huge numbers of entries to the many livestock classes and judging kicked off at 10:00a.m.

Angus, Hereford and beef Shorthorn: The supreme champion Angus owned by Grainne and Michael Horan from Mayo and shown by Grainne. Source: Alf Harvey The reserve champion Angus owned and shown by Niall Ryan from Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Source: Alf Harvey The champion Hereford owned by Country Crest Livestock, Lusk, Co. Dublin and shown by Sylvia Jones, Niall Maguire and Paul Flynn. Source: Alf Harvey The reserve champion Hereford owned and shown by Shane and Jack Larkin from Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Source: Alf Harvey The champion Beef Shorthorn owned and shown by Martin Kelly from Ricketstown, Co. Carlow. Source: Alf Harvey The reserve champion Beef Shorthorn owned by Noel Dowd and shown by Lisa Down from Creggs, Co. Galway. Source: Alf Harvey

Entrants from counties Donegal to Cork and everywhere in between took home awards and the quality of the livestock on display was commended by judges and spectators alike.

This year’s event saw the inaugural Sustainable Livestock Village officially launched by Minister McConalogue, where noted figures from the agriculture sector were in attendance.

Advertisement

The show was officially launched by the minister at 12:00p.m.

Commercial calf, senior commercial and Blonde d’Aquitaine: The commercial calf champion owned and shown by David and Grace Wharton from Birr, Co. Offaly. Source: Alf Harvey The reserve commercial calf champion owned and shown by Pearse, Rebecca, Jessica and Tommy McNamee from Donegal. Source: Alf Harvey The senior commercial champion owned and shown by Davina, Clive, William and Adam Stevenson from Donegal. Source: Alf Harvey The reserve senior commercial champion owned and shown by Frank and Aisling Burke from Croom, Co. Limerick. Source: Alf Harvey The champion Blonde d’Aquitaine owned Michael and Kathleen Creed from Inchigeela, Co. Cork and shown by Marie Cronin. Source: Alf Harvey The reserve champion Blonde d’Aquitaine owned and shown by Diarmaid and Padraig Fannan from Lattin, Co. Tipperary. Source: Alf Harvey

The commercial cattle classes were highly competitive as always, but in the end it was the Stevenson family from Co. Donegal that took the top spot, winning the senior commercial champion. The Whartons from Co. Offaly won the commercial calf champion title.

In the pedigree section, there were 12 breeds on display including Limousin, Hereford, Simmental, and Charolais – to name but a few.

Charolais, Limousin and Salers: The champion Charolais owned by Brendan and Niall Canning from Rosses Point, Sligo and shown by Leah Staunton. Source: Alf Harvey The reserve champion Charolais owned by Conor Melvin from Dublin and shown by Hannah Clancy. Source: Alf Harvey The Limousin champion owned by William Smyth from Oldcastle, Co. Meath and shown by Eleanor O’Reilly. Source: Alf Harvey The reserve Limousin champion owned and shown by Rachel and Donal Moloney from Ardnacrusha, Co. Clare. Source: Alf Harvey The champion Salers owned and shown by Alfred and Conor Melvin from Dublin, shown by Grace Gannon and Bella Thornton and pictured with Paula Melvin and baby Sadhbh Nic Gafraidh. Source: Alf Harvey The reserve Salers owned and shown by Declan Bell from Doora, Co. Clare. Source: Alf Harvey The champion Salers calf owned and shown by John Burke from Clarecastle, Co. Clare. Source: Alf Harvey The reserve calf Salers champion owned by Catherine Minogue from Feakle, Co. Clare. Source: Alf Harvey

Native Irish cattle breeds such as the Irish Moiled classes attracted plenty of interest from the spectators and it was Anthony and Claire Gilsenan’s entry from from Killua Castle, Co. Westmeath that took the top award in this category.

An entry from Shane Boyce, Co. Limerick took the reserve champion title in the Irish Moiled category on the day.

Irish Moiled and Simmental: The champion Irish Moiled owned by Anthony and Claire Gilsenan from Killua Castle, Co. Westmeath and shown by Brian O’Kane. Source: Alf Harvey The Irish Moiled reserve champion owned and shown by Shane Boyce from Bruree, Co. Limerick. Source: Alf Harvey The champion Simmental owned by Nigel, Saoirse and Oliver Hogan from Tullow, Co. Carlow. Source: Alf Harvey The reserve champion Simmental owned by Fergal Doherty from Letterkenny, Co. Donegal. Source: Alf Harvey

In the Simmental classes, the absence of Garrett and Lyndsey Behan’s renowned Clonagh Herd was noted from the competition. The duo hopes to make a return to the showring in 2025.

Nevertheless, there was strong competition in the Simmental classes and Nigel, Saoirse and Oliver Hogan from Co. Carlow won the Champion Simmental title.

Advertisement

Dairy classes at Tullamore Show

In the dairy section of the livestock show, there was a significant emphasis on youth with the young handler and young showmanship challenge in three classes covering ages 12 to 26.

The overall dairy section consisted of 40 classes across three breeds, namely Holstein Friesian, Jersey, and Dairy Shorthorn.

Holstein Friesian: The champion Holstein Friesian owned by Brian and John O’Connor from Kanturk, Co. Cork and shown by handler Paul Murphy. Source: Alf Harvey The reserve champion Holstein Friesian owned and shown by Philip Jones from Gorey, Co. Wexford. Source: Alf Harvey The champion Junior Holstein Friesian owned by Anthony Kealy from Grangecon, Co. Wicklow and shown by Jordan Donohoe. Source: Alf Harvey

In the Holstein Friesian classes it was Brian and John O’Connor from Co. Cork who won the Champion Holstein Friesian title.

Co. Wicklow-based Anthony Kealy took home the champion junior Holstein Friesian title.

Jersey and Dairy Shorthorn: The champion Jersey cow owned and shown by Daniel Curtin from Listowel, Co. Kerry. Source: Alf Harvey The reserve champion Jersey cow owned and shown by John and Noreen Coillins from Newcastle West, Co. Limerick. Source: Alf Harvey The champion Dairy Shorthorn owned by Glen Carter and shown by Ben Carter from Clonakenny, Co. Tipperary. Source: Alf Harvey The reserve champion Dairy Shorthorn owned by Glen Carter and shown by Sam Carter from Clonakenny, Co. Tipperary. Source: Alf Harvey

Daniel Curtin from Listowel, Co. Kerry won the champion Jersey cow title and the champion dairy Shorthorn title was won by Glen Carter from Co. Tipperary.

Music entertainment was provided by country singer Olivia Douglas, from Co. Offaly, as well as several other musical acts, that entertained the crowds throughout the day.

The sheep section saw its largest number of entries ever, according to organisers.

These entries include new breeds such as Lanark and Swaledale. There was also sheep shearing demonstrations, sheepdog demonstration, and a talk on mental health from former world sheep shearing champion George Graham.