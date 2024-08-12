Dairygold is offering a €15/t rebate on bulk mainline dairy and beef feeds, delivered during the four-week period, from Monday, August 12 until Friday, September, 6.

In addition, Dairygold has made a “specially formulated” and “cost effective” ration known as “GrassBuilder” available to all customers.

This is in response to difficulties faced by members in recent months, particularly following the poor weather, including a late spring.

The rebate is designed to support farmers to build their grass and fodder stocks and to maximise milk volumes, to increase margin to year end.

Dairygold technical adviser, Liam Stack said that the growing season has been “very challenging”, resulting in reduced grass growth rates, milk volumes and fodder reserves on farm.

“A dairy cow still has the potential to produce over €1,000 worth of milk revenue from here to year-end.

“The rebate is designed to help any Dairygold milk supplier, who wants to maximise milk production to year end and to assist them to have sufficient supplies of winter forage to do so,” Stack said.

The Dairygold technical team developed a six point action plan for farmers to evaluate their winter forage situation and build stocks for the months ahead. The advice is as follows:

Complete a fodder budget to know exactly where you stand;

Maximise milk volumes, increasing margin to year end;

Grow the grass needed for the grass wedge;

To lower grass demand and make it easier to build the grass wedge, consider removing any stock you can from the dairy platform;

Source additional fodder;

Adjust feeding strategies as needed.

“Every farm situation will be unique, and I would encourage all milk suppliers to speak to their local area sales manager to develop a farm specific plan,” Stack said.

The announcement follows two previous feed rebates offered by Dairygold in April and June this year.

In addition, in April, Dairygold extended the period for which interest-free credit was available on the purchase of farm inputs and provided one-to-one advice on managing fodder supplies.