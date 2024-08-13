Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture and rural development, Martin Kenny has criticised the “unreliability” of farm schemes.

The Sligo–Leitrim TD has again raised concern for the viability of small family farms across the State.

His comments come after meeting with many young farmers during a visit to the 2024 Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show in Co. Offaly on Sunday (August 11).

Schemes

Deputy Kenny said that Tullamore Show was “a fantastic display of what Ireland has to offer right across the agriculture and farming sector”.

“It was great to see so many young families there too – some encouraging their children’s interest in farming, and others just enjoying the experience of seeing animals up close and personal.

“It is vital that we see the basics delivered in farming and agriculture if we hope to encourage and continue the tradition of family farming in Ireland.

“Issues with the unreliability of schemes, the increase in production costs, and price volatility has led many to leave the sector, or for their children to make the difficult decision not to take over the family farm.

“All too often, I have seen farmers across my own community or other parts of rural Ireland participating in departmental or EU schemes that are exceptionally unreliable. This needs to change,” he said.

Martin Kenny, Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture and rural development

Deputy Kenny emphasised the role of agriculture as “the backbone of rural communities”.

“While difficult weather conditions and fodder shortages cannot be controlled by the minister or departmental officials, they can ensure that schemes they have designed to support farmers work in a timely and efficient manner. This is something that has been lacking in recent years.

“If we hope to turn the tide of those leaving the farming sector, this government must ensure it is getting the basics right,” he said.