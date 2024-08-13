The executive of the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show has apologised to attendees for delays experienced over the course of the day.

The show took place on the Butterfield Estate in Blueball, Tullamore, Co. Offaly, on Sunday, August 11.

In a statement, the executive wished to “sincerely apologise to those attendees who experienced unacceptable delays”.

The Tullamore Show committee stated: “A larger than normal crowd attended from early morning and hence larger numbers looked to exit earlier than usual and at the same time we had a huge flow of traffic on the roads coming in to attend the show.

“Entries overall had surpassed all expectations and invariably all these aspects led to additional traffic congestion.

“Regrettably, these factors led to some unacceptable delays on some routes. The ethos of Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show is to stage a wonderful event for all the family.

The committee have stated it will “review all aspects of traffic management and make the necessary adjustments for the 2025 show”.

Tullamore Show

The committee stated: “The 2024 Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show was an outstanding success with the blessing of such good weather and with the terrific weather, this brought the attendees out in their droves from all over the country to attend Ireland’s Premier Show.”

The livestock classes on display at the annual event attracts significant attention, with over 1,500 entries in the pedigree and commercial beef-breed events.

The sheep classes saw a record-breaking number of entries this year, with over 1,000 sheep entered in the various different sheep classes on the day.

There were almost 400 entries in the commercial cattle classes with a total price fund of €26,000 up for grabs on the day.

There were also over 150 pedigree cattle classes judged on the day across 12 different cattle breeds.

The selection of dairy classes on the day, had some of these offering prize funds of up to €2,500.