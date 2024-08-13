Agriland Media Group is delighted to collaborate with the National Dairy Council (NDC) to bring you the Raising the Dairy Voice Series.

Although 98% of Irish adolescents consume dairy, a recent report from the Irish Universities Nutrition Alliance has revealed worryingly low intakes, with only 4% meeting the recommendations set out by the Department of Health’s dietary guidelines.

On average, teenagers were found to consume just under two servings per day.

However, the guidelines suggest five daily servings from the ‘milk, yogurt and cheese’ food group for those aged nine to 18 years, due to higher calcium requirements during the teenage years, with three servings recommended for other age groups.

Lead researcher on the study, Dr. Breige McNulty from University College Dublin, said:

“Consuming enough calcium and vitamin D during the teenage years is critical in helping our bodies to build strong bones for life. We were particularly concerned to see such high levels of inadequate intakes of these key bone nutrients.

“These nutrients are particularly important as we lay down our bone mass, with vitamin D needed to absorb calcium.

“It is important that teenagers consume a healthy, balanced diet to support this rapid phase of growth and development.”

The IUNA National Teens’ Nutrition Survey assessed food and nutrient intakes in 428 teenagers aged 13 to 18 years across the Republic of Ireland.

A sub-study was commissioned by the National Dairy Council to further explore the contribution of the ‘milk, yogurt and cheese’ food group to the nutritional quality of Irish teenagers’ diets.

Lead researcher from the Institute of Food and Health at University College Dublin, Emma Kane, said:

“Higher consumers of dairy had a significantly better quality diet, balancing all the necessary nutrients while having no difference in their body weight or BMI as compared to low dairy consuming teenagers.”

More than half of those surveyed were found to have inadequate intakes of calcium with 94% having inadequate vitamin D intake.

Dairy consumption was closely correlated with the intake of several important nutrients and higher consumers of dairy were found to have an overall higher diet quality, compared to low consumers.

Indeed, dairy intake was identified as a major contributor to protein, fat, vitamin A, vitamin B2, vitamin B5, vitamin B12, calcium, iodine, zinc and phosphorous intakes.

No differences in body weight were observed between higher and lower consumers of dairy.

Intakes of fruit and vegetables were also low in this age group, while ‘top shelf’ foods such as ‘biscuits, cakes and pastries’ and ‘sugars, confectionery, preserves and savoury snacks’ accounted for 21% of calorie intake.

Overall, these findings highlight room for improvement in the diets of Irish teenagers and a need to make healthier options more convenient and appealing.

