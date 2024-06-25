John Deere has hardly been discouraging the rumour mill with regard to the launch of its latest range of tractors – the 6M series, which has just been officially revealed.
The series now offers 17 models in total, 10 of which provide 150hp or more, while the smallest, model in the range, the 95, weighs in with 105hp.
The company has taken a good long look at this sector of the market which, in Europe at least, accounts for the major part of the market.
This new range can be considered a form of consolidation, bringing mid power sector under one umbrella, leaving the smaller hobby farm tractors and the larger muscle machines to specific designations of their own.
6M frame size
John Deere has also helped simplify choice by dividing the series into frame size, as well as just power output.
With the rapid increase in power density of engines the actual power output may not be as critical as to whether a tractor will fit into a shed or not.
150hp is now available in a tractor that is of the same size as a 100hp model of a decade ago, but it may not actually be required to perform the function intended, elevating the size of a tractor to equal importance as that of its power is welcome move by manufacturers.
To underline this new direction in explaining the model line up to the market the latest additions include the high-horsepower 4-cylinder 6M 150 and the upgraded 6M 145 with six cylinders.
The 6M 150 provides five extra horsepower from two fewer cylinders than the 6M 145 and is 18.5cm shorter, yet there will still be a demand for a stable six cylinder tractor at this rating, so Deere provided one in the new line up.
Two engines, 17 power ratings
All tractors are equipped with a 4.5 or 6.8L engine, and all models offer an additional 20hp above the rated power, with Intelligent Power Management (IPM) system in transport or PTO applications.
A broad range of transmission choices, from the well-proven and still popular mechanical PowrQuad Plus to the stepless AutoPowr technology, ensuring that the tractors will meet the needs of all customers.
Model Range
|Model
|Wheelbase
(frame size)
|No. of cylinders
|Max. Engine Power, ECE-R120 (hp/kW)
|Max. Engine Power, ECE-R120, w/ IPM (hp/kW)
|250
|2900 mm
(Xtra large frame)
|6
|275/202
|281/206
|230
|253/186
|260/191
|240
|2800 mm
(large frame)
|264/194
|270/199
|220
|242/178
|249/184
|200
|220/162
|229/168
|180
|198/146
|208/153
|185
|2765 mm
(mid frame)
|204/150
|213/157
|165
|182/134
|192/141
|155
|171/125
|182/134
|145
|160/117
|171/126
|150
|2580 mm
(small frame)
|4
|165/121
|177/130
|140
|154/113
|166/122
|130
|143/105
|156/115
|125
|2400 mm
(short frame)
|138/101
|150/110
|115
|126/93
|140/103
|105
|116/85
|130/96
|95
|105/77
|120/88
The new 6M tractors come with with a rear-hitch lift capacity of between 5.7t to 9.9t, depending on model, the pressure and flow-compensated hydraulic system delivers from 114 to 195L/minute.
This new series offers a broad portfolio of axles and tyre options, including flange and rack-and-pinion axles.
These options are said to enhance versatility and productivity and contribute to reduced soil compaction.