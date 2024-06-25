John Deere has hardly been discouraging the rumour mill with regard to the launch of its latest range of tractors – the 6M series, which has just been officially revealed.

The series now offers 17 models in total, 10 of which provide 150hp or more, while the smallest, model in the range, the 95, weighs in with 105hp.

The company has taken a good long look at this sector of the market which, in Europe at least, accounts for the major part of the market.

This new range can be considered a form of consolidation, bringing mid power sector under one umbrella, leaving the smaller hobby farm tractors and the larger muscle machines to specific designations of their own.

6M frame size

John Deere has also helped simplify choice by dividing the series into frame size, as well as just power output.

With the rapid increase in power density of engines the actual power output may not be as critical as to whether a tractor will fit into a shed or not.

150hp is now available in a tractor that is of the same size as a 100hp model of a decade ago, but it may not actually be required to perform the function intended, elevating the size of a tractor to equal importance as that of its power is welcome move by manufacturers.

Forward visibility is enhanced by having instruments gathered on cab pillar

To underline this new direction in explaining the model line up to the market the latest additions include the high-horsepower 4-cylinder 6M 150 and the upgraded 6M 145 with six cylinders.

The 6M 150 provides five extra horsepower from two fewer cylinders than the 6M 145 and is 18.5cm shorter, yet there will still be a demand for a stable six cylinder tractor at this rating, so Deere provided one in the new line up.

Two engines, 17 power ratings

All tractors are equipped with a 4.5 or 6.8L engine, and all models offer an additional 20hp above the rated power, with Intelligent Power Management (IPM) system in transport or PTO applications. Loader tractors can now benefit from a powerful engine in a compact frame

A broad range of transmission choices, from the well-proven and still popular mechanical PowrQuad Plus to the stepless AutoPowr technology, ensuring that the tractors will meet the needs of all customers.

Model Range

Model Wheelbase

(frame size) No. of cylinders Max. Engine Power, ECE-R120 (hp/kW) Max. Engine Power, ECE-R120, w/ IPM (hp/kW) 250 2900 mm

(Xtra large frame) 6 275/202 281/206 230 253/186 260/191 240 2800 mm

(large frame) 264/194 270/199 220 242/178 249/184 200 220/162 229/168 180 198/146 208/153 185 2765 mm

(mid frame) 204/150 213/157 165 182/134 192/141 155 171/125 182/134 145 160/117 171/126 150 2580 mm

(small frame) 4 165/121 177/130 140 154/113 166/122 130 143/105 156/115 125 2400 mm

(short frame) 138/101 150/110 115 126/93 140/103 105 116/85 130/96 95 105/77 120/88

The new 6M tractors come with with a rear-hitch lift capacity of between 5.7t to 9.9t, depending on model, the pressure and flow-compensated hydraulic system delivers from 114 to 195L/minute.

This new series offers a broad portfolio of axles and tyre options, including flange and rack-and-pinion axles.

These options are said to enhance versatility and productivity and contribute to reduced soil compaction.