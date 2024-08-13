An Taoiseach, Simon Harris, has heard first hand from Lakeland Dairies that “a clear and actionable road map” from government is needed to help the agriculture sector achieve its 2030 climate targets.

According to Lakeland Dairies chair, Niall Matthews, the support of the government is vital to ensure that “Irish agriculture can continue to thrive” while meeting its environmental “responsibilities”.

The Irish Government wants to reduce overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 51% by 2030 – as part of this the agriculture sector has been set a target to reduce emissions by 25% over the same timeframe.

In the latest Climate Action Plan 2024, the government highlighted that the agriculture sector is the “largest contributor” to Ireland’s GHG emissions.

But it also acknowledged that the agriculture sector is “undergoing a significant transformation to deliver the reduction in GHG emissions required”, which will impact across Ireland’s agriculture and food production systems.

According to the Climate Action Plan 2024 one key challenge for Irish agriculture “is the scale of our beef and dairy primary production industries relative to our population and land size”.

Climate targets

Lakeland Dairies confirmed that it raised key issues facing the dairy sector including both climate targets and the uncertainty over the nitrates derogation – when it met with both An Taoiseach and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine at the 2024 Tullamore Show on Sunday (August 11).

The co-op’s chair said both An Taoiseach and the Minister for Agriculture heard first hand about the “difficulties and uncertainties the dairy sector is dealing with”.

“We made it clear to the Taoiseach and Minister McConalogue that our farm families are showing great leadership in the space of improving water quality.

“We know how important it is not only to maintain but also to improve our water quality standards,” Matthews added.

He also highlighted the co-op’s support for the the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) and its farm sustainability programme ‘Farming for a Better Future’.

According to the Lakeland Dairies chair both these measures “are making a tangible difference in reaching our climate ambitions”.

“However we are seriously concerned that we are yet to see a clear and tangible Government plan and roadmap to help farmers achieve these targets,” Matthews added.