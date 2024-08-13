There was a 5% year-on-year increase in the volume of excise clearances of green diesel in June 2024, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Clearances of green diesel – also known as marked gas oil – were 105 million litres in June 2024 compared to the June 2023 figure of 100 million litres.

The latest CSO figures, published today (Tuesday, August 13), on fuel excise clearances for June 2024 are based on statistics collected by Revenue Commissioners on the volumes of fuel clearances covered by excise taxes.

The fuel excise clearance figures include diesel, unleaded petrol, green diesel and kerosene and generally indicate the level of sales of each specific fuel but not actual consumption.

Clearances show the timing of withdrawals of product from warehouses by traders.

According to the latest CSO figures clearance volumes for unleaded petrol and kerosene also increased in June 2024.

Excise clearances of unleaded petrol in June 2024 totaled 88 million litres, which was 4% higher than the June 2023 figure of 84 million litres.

Clearances of kerosene in June 2024 at 26 million litres were 30% higher compared with the June 2023 figure of 20 million litres. Kerosene is mainly used as a home heating fuel.

Howeever excise clearances of diesel in June were 2% lower at 283 million litres compared to the same month last year.,

CSO statistician, Deirdre Moran in the climate and energy division, added:

“Autodiesel clearances were 1.6% lower in the first six months of 2024 compared with the same period of 2023, and 1.3% lower when comparing the 12 months from July 2023 to June 2024 with that of July 2022 to June 2023.

“Unleaded petrol clearances were 5.3% higher in the first six months of 2024 compared with the same period of 2023, and 6.1% higher when comparing the 12 months from July 2023 to June 2024 with that of July 2022 to June 2023.”

Excise tax

Earlier this month, the second reinstatement of excise duty came into effect which saw an extra 4c added to the petrol price, while diesel increased by 3c/L and 1.5c/L was added to the price of green diesel.