Milk processors are being called on to replicate the decision of Lakeland Dairies and increase the price paid to farmers for July milk supplies.

Earlier today (Tuesday, August 13), the board of Lakeland Dairies confirmed that the price for milk supplied in July will see an increase in the base price from last month.

A base price of 45.25c/L – based on 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein – will be paid for July milk in the Republic of Ireland. This is inclusive of the 0.5c/L Sustainability Incentive Payment.

The base price has increased by 1.75c/L for milk supplied from last month.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 37.3p/L will be paid for milk supplied in July, which is inclusive of the 0.5c/L Sustainability Incentive Payment.

The base price has increased by 1.5p/L from last month.

Commenting on Lakeland’s decision to up its price, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) said it’s “imperative” that milk processors deliver significant price increase for July supplies.

Stephen Arthur, the association’s dairy chairperson, said: “Cashflow continues to be a major issues on many dairy farms due to ongoing high costs.

“We need processors to step up and play their part to help alleviate some of these pressures at farm level.

“There is clearly capacity for milk price to significantly increase. Dairy co-operative board members meeting to set their July milk price need to follow the lead set by Lakeland Dairies and deliver a strong base price in line with market returns,” Arthur said.

He added: “Dairy farmers have put down a horrendous 12 months which has left a massive toll on cashflow. The coming months offer dairy farmers a chance to improve their balance sheet, but they can only do this if their processors step up with a strong milk price.”

Lakeland milk price

Lakeland said that its milk price announced today is a result of global dairy market returns improving month-on-month, with butter markets in particular showing increased returns from last month.

“Lakeland Dairies will continue to monitor the markets and will endeavour to support our farmers as best we can,” the processor said.

Lakeland also advised its suppliers to carry out a fodder survey on their farm ahead of the winter months.

“If they have not done so already, we are encouraging farmers to carry out a fodder survey to get an accurate picture of feed stocks on their farm. If deficits have been identified, we are strongly advising farmers to take action,” the processor said.

“Our member relations, as well as agribusiness advisors, are ready to help and support farmers where necessary,” a Lakeland statement said.