New figures published today (Tuesday, August 13) show a double digit percentage fall in the number of both new and used tractors licensed for the first time in July compared to the same month last year.

According to the figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) there were 203 new tractors registered for the first time last month.

This represents a 16% fall in compared to the 242 tractors registered in July 2023.

When it came to used (or imported) tractors there were 229 tractors registered for the first time in July 2024 – a 12% fall in registrations compared to the 259 recorded in July last year.

In total to July this year there were 1,552 new tractors registered for the first time and 1,584 used tractors – both down on corresponding figures for 2023.

Vehicles licensed

The latest statistics from the CSO also highlight a number of trends in relation to both new and used vehicles licensed in Ireland over the first seven months of 2024.

The data shows a 24% drop in the number of new electric cars licensed from January to July compared to the same timeframe last year.

Overall in the first seven months of 2024 there were a total of 94,231 new cars licensed – which was 3% higher than the same period last year.

The number of used (or imported) cars licensed for the first time also increased by 28% to 36,753 vehicles in the first seven months of 2024.

According to Damien Lenihan, statistician in the transport section of the CSO, the figures published today highlight that there were a total of 12,765 electric cars licensed in 2024 compared to 16,766 from January to July 2023.

But there was a 33% increase when it came to the number of new petrol and electric hybrid cars licensed in the first seven months of this year.

Meanwhile latest data also suggests that the most popular make of new car licensed in the month of July was Toyota, followed by Volkswagen and then Hyundai.

The CSO said the most popular brand of new electric car licensed in July 2024 was Volkswagen ID.4, followed by Tesla Model Y, and Kia EV 6.