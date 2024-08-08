The national average price for a 2.5kg bag of potatoes has increased by 66c to €4.09 in the year up to July 2024, according to new data by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The Consumer Price Index July 2024, shows that the average price paid by consumers for a large (800g) white sliced pan of bread was down 3c to €1.62 in July 2024, while the same size brown sliced pan reduced by 2c in the year.

There was an increase of 10c/kg for Irish cheddar cheese to €10.49, and an increase of 3c/Ib of butter to €3.79 compared to the same period in 2023.

Meanwhile, milk faced a decrease of 1c/2L to €2.19 when compared to July 2023. Image source: CSO

The price of sirloin steak increased from €16.76 in July 2023 to €17.26 in June 2024, dropping back to €16.93 in July 2024.

The price of striploin steak increased from €22.45 to €23.30 for the same period.

Pork loin chops per kg increased from €8.93 to €9.31 and cooked ham per kg decreased slightly per kg from €20.61 to €20.

Meanwhile, a leg of lamb decreased from €14.31 to €13.84 in the year to July 2024.

Commenting on the annual changes, statistician in the prices division of the CSO, Anthony Dawson said that the consumer price index (CPI) showed that prices for consumer goods and services in July 2024 rose by 2.2% on average.

The most significant rises in the 12 months to July 2024 were seen in transport (+5.5%) and restaurants and hotels (+4.3%).

The annual change in transport costs reflects increases in prices for diesel (+11.9%) and petrol (+8.8%).

The second reinstatement of excise duty occurred on Thursday, August 1, which seen an extra 4c added to the petrol price. Diesel also increased by 3c/L and 1.5c/L was added to marked gas oil (green diesel).

The changes marked the final phase of excise rate restorations, following on from a similar move in April.