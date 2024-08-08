Several Dale Meats products have been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to the presence of bacteria.

All batches of sliced cooked ham, hazlett and sliced corned beef with a use-by date up to August 31, 2024, are recalled due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Retailers have been requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at the point-of-sale, according to the FSAI.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches. The Dale Meats products affected by the FSAI recall are as follows: Recalled Dale Meats products. Source: FSAI

Symptoms of an infection with the bacteria can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, however, the infection can be more severe, causing “serious complications”, according to the FSAI.

Some people are more vulnerable to infections with the bacteria, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The FSAI said it takes on average three weeks for first symptoms to appear after the initial infection, however, it can also range between three and 70 days.

FSAI recall

The latest recall comes after several batches of spinach leaves were recalled by the FSAI last week due to the presence of the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

McCormack Family Farms Spinach Leaves and McCormack Family Farms Baby Leaves Spinach in packs ranging from 60g to 500g, with expiry dates from July 29 until August 8 were recalled.

The recall also covered Supervalu Spinach Unwashed 250g packs and Fresh Choice Market Spinach 100g packs. Retailers have been requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.