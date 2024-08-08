Graham Gardiner (33) from Co. Derry was convicted at Dungannon Court of one charge of transporting an animal that was not fit for transport.

Gardiner, of Moneygran Road, Kilrea, Coleraine, was found guilty and received a conditional discharge for 12 months.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) official veterinarian (OV) examined an animal presented by Gardiner at an abattoir on April 4, 2023.

The OV found that the animal was “very reluctant” to move and was lame on the right fore, barely touching it to the ground when moving.

DAERA stated that in the OV’s opinion, this animal was caused “unnecessary pain and suffering” by being transported when it was unable to bear weight fully.

DAERA gives priority to the welfare of animals and operates an enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements.

Transporting animals

The Welfare of Animals (Transport) Regulations (NI) 2006 requires that animals must be fit to travel and must be cared for if they fall ill or are injured during transport.

The animals must be accompanied by competent persons and must be transported to their destinations without undue delay.

All those who have animals in their care either on farm, in transit or at slaughter have a duty of care to look after that animals’ welfare.

All drivers and attendants of animals being transported on journeys of over 65km are required to have been assessed for competence.

The regulation requires that from January 5, 2007, vehicles used for transporting animals on long journeys – which means those in excess of eight hours) – must be inspected and approved.

Approval is achieved through a competent authority of a member state or a body designated by a member state.