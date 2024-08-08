A record-breaking, 13-month run which saw temperatures hit historic highs came to an end in July, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Last month was both the second warmest July on record and the second warmest month globally latest data suggests.

Copernicus said the data, compiled from “billions of measurements” from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations around the world, showed that the average surface air temperatures were in the region of of 16.91°C which was 0.68°C above the 1991-2020 average for July.

This according to the climate change service was only 0.04°C lower than the previous high set in July 2023.

July

Latest data also suggests that although last month was not quite as warm as July 2023 on average, the earth experienced its two hottest days on record.

The daily global average temperature reached 17.16°C and 17.15°C on two consecutive days last month – July 22 and 23.

Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said: “The streak of record-breaking months has come to an end, but only by a whisker.

“Globally, July 2024 was almost as warm as July 2023, the hottest month on record.

“The overall context hasn’t changed, our climate continues to warm. The devastating effects of climate change started well before 2023 and will continue until global greenhouse gas emissions reach net-zero”.

The latest data also highlights that last month “was slightly drier than average” over Ireland, Scotland, most of Iceland and the Iberian peninsula.

It was also substantially drier than average across a large region spanning from western Russia southwards including the Balkans and peninsular Italy.

There are ongoing drought warnings in southern and eastern Europe.

Drier-than-average conditions were seen across western North America, eastern Russia, southern South America, and southern Africa including Madagascar.

According to the climate change service severe wildfires occurred in boreal and western North America.

In contrast July 2024 was “wetter than average” in northern Europe over much of Fennoscandia, the Baltic states, areas surrounding the North Sea such as Denmark, the Netherlands, northern France and England, as well as Turkey in the southeast.

“Heavy precipitation led to flooding in parts of the Baltic states,” Copernicus also detailed.