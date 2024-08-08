Midlands-based livestock company Viastar has confirmed to Agriland that it is currently seeking a range of bulls, steers (bullocks) and heifers for export.

The purchase of these cattle has already commenced for the consignment which is due to depart the country in the coming weeks.

The cattle currently being sourced are destined for the North-African market and approximately 2,500 cattle are required.

In a statement to Agriland, a spokesperson from Viastar said: “We are interested in buying continental-breed bulls and bullocks – predominantly U grades – ranging in weights from 400-700kg.

“We are also purchasing continental U grade heifers ranging in weights from 400-650kg as well as Friesian bulls and bullocks ranging in weights from 300-550kg.”

The cattle being sourced are as follows: Type Weight range Continental bulls and bullocks

(Predominantly U grades) 400-700kg Continental heifers

(Predominantly U grades) 400-650kg Friesian bulls and bullocks 300-550kg

For further information, farmers can contact:

James on 087 386 3601 or;

Mark on 087 487 5663.

New markets for Irish cattle

The news comes as a number of new markets have opened for Irish cattle this year.

According to figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), over 7,300 head of cattle have been exported to Morocco in the first 30 weeks of this year up significantly from just over 100 head of cattle exported to the country in the first 30 weeks of 2022 and no cattle exported to the country in the first 30 weeks of last year.

As well as this, over 3,700 cattle were exported to Croatia in the first 30 weeks of this year with no record of exports to the country in the first 30 weeks of 2022 or 2023.

Exports to Croatia were predominantly calves with just under 3,100 of the cattle exported to the country falling into the calf category.