A new online ‘Traffic Watch’ initiative which is part of An Garda Síochána’s ongoing road safety campaign goes live today (Thursday, August 8).

According to gardaí, Traffic Watch is a “partnership approach with all road users” which aims to improve driver behaviour, reduce the number of road collisions and prevent fatalities.

From today (Thursday, August 8) members of the public can report non-emergency traffic-related incidents using a new online reporting form which will be live on the Garda webpage from today.

This form will replace the Traffic Watch number, which was first set up in 2001 and expanded throughout the country in 2004. In the past 10 years, Traffic Watch has received over 45,000 calls.

Reports received via the new online form will be logged by Garda staff at the Garda Information Services Centre (GISC) who will turn forward these to the superintendent in the relevant community engagement area to progress.

Traffic Watch

Assistant commissioner, Paula Hilman, roads policing and community engagement, said: “Traffic Watch has been in existence for over 20 years.

“Traffic Watch has been important over the years in providing an opportunity where responsible and safe road users can report aggressive and careless drivers, empowering responsible road users to work with An Garda Síochána in enhancing road safety for all.

“The online reporting form provides an updated process through which members of the public can be report non-emergency information to An Garda Síochána. In an emergency situation road users should always contact 999/112.”

Separately Gardaí have confirmed that there were three fatalities on Irish roads over the August Bank Holiday Weekend.

There were also 11 serious collisions that resulted in 12 people receiving “serious and life-threatening injuries”.

According to Gardaí more than 1,017 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints were in place and 4,918 roadside drug and alcohol tests were carried out which led to over 180 arrests for driving “under the influence of an intoxicant”.





