Over €1 million was collected in agricultural tractor tax arrears over the course of last year, the Department of Transport has confirmed.

The current rate to tax an agriculture tractor, trench digger or excavator for a year stands at €102, with arrears applied at a monthly charge of €10.20.

Motor tax arrears are charged if a month or more has lapsed between the expiry of your last disc and the month in which you want to re-tax your vehicle.

All motor tax arrears are charged at one tenth of the annual rate per month.

Tractor tax

During 2023, almost €7.4 million was collected in motor tax from agricultural tractors, which was down from €7.5 million in the previous year, €7.8 million in 2021 and from just over €8 million in 2020.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport confirmed to Agriland that up to the end of July of this year, €4 million had been paid in agricultural tractor tax.

Last year saw the highest amount collected in arrears at €1,095,487, up from €938,621 in the previous year.

The amount of arrears collected up to the end of July stood at almost €680,000. Agricultural tractor and combine harvester tax collection, including arrears, for 2020 to 2024 (to date). Source: Department of Transport

The department also provided data for the amount of motor tax collected for combine harvesters.

It shows that just over €73,000 was paid in 2023, which was up from €70,380 in 2022 but down on the €74,000 collected in 2021.

Almost €29,000 had been collected in motor tax for combine harvesters up to July 30, the department said.

There was over €11,000 paid in combine harvester tax arrears in 2023, up from €9,513 in the previous year. More than €3,000 had been collected in arrears up to July 30.

The department said that the number of agricultural tractors under current licence as of June 30, 2024 is 78,625, and the number of combine harvesters currently licenced is 714.