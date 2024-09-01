The Irish Hereford Breed Society has been officially rebranded with a new logo, colours and website for the cattle-breed society.

A statement from the society to Agriland said that the society’s new logo, colors, and website sees the society “start a new chapter” and that the rebrand “aims to reflect what the society is about” and “symbolise its vision for the future”.

According to the society: “After months of graft, the society is delighted to be able to launch its rebrand which includes a brand new and functional website for all to use.

“Through the new website, Hereford breeders can enter society shows and sales, order Breed Improvement Scheme Artificial Insemination (AI) straws, advertise stock for sale and keep up with the latest society news.”

The rebrand was officially launched by MEP for the Midlands–North-West, Nina Carberry at the National Hereford Show which took place at the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show which took place on Sunday, August 11.

National Hereford Show 2024

The National Hereford Show for 2024 saw approximately 100 Hereford cattle exhibited on the day, with a significant crowd of spectators.

The judge for the event was Mr. Robert Wilson from Romany Herefords located in Scotland.

According to the society, Robert executed the task “with great precision and consistency and was very assertive in his choices, while also being very fair to each competitor”. Supreme National Champion: Hillockpoll 1 Ivy with breeder Jack Larkin, Offaly

The champion of the show was Hillockpoll 1 Ivy – exhibited by Jack Larkin of Corndarragh Herefords in Co. Offaly.

This Normanton 1 Laertes daughter is no stranger to the winner’s enclosure after winning several accolades across the last two show seasons including:

Supreme National Reserve Hereford Champion 2023;

National Female Champion 2023;

Champion of Mullingar Show 2023;

Champion of the North Tipp Show 2023;

Champion of the Royal Meath Show 2023;

National Female Champion 2024;

Champion of Longford Show 2024;

Champion of Mullingar Show 2024.

The Supreme National Hereford Reserve Champion was a heifer owned by Avril Crowe from Mohill, Co. Leitrim.

Curraun tequila was sired by Allowdale Rambo 738 and her dam was Kilsunny Doreen’s Omega.