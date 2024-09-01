All machinery manufacturers are feeling the pinch and are looking to offer budget versions of their more sophisticated models, and Amazone is no exception.

It has recently launched the ZA-V EcoLine spreader, which retains the basic features of the high tech ZA-V, while focusing on the core features that have contributed to the success of the ZA-V, while keeping the new version at an attractive price point.

The ZA-V EcoLine mounted spreader is said to be capable of high working speeds, up to 30km/h, and application rates of up to 390kg/min across a 36m working width.

Amazone warranties

The hopper is made from a one piece pressed steel without corners or edges, ensuring the fertiliser doesn’t get stuck within it when cleaning.

A durable, high quality finish is achieved using multiple layers of paint, which is backed up by a seven-year paint warranty.

The steel hopper is well protected from the harshness of fertiliser

All of the new spreaders will be supplied with mudguards, pto shaft, safety guard rail and led rear traffic lights.

A second year of manufacturer’s warranty is also available on the spreader when the machine is registered on MyAmazone.

Big machines at the ploughing

In the build up to The Ploughing Amazone importer, Farmhand, has announced that its two flagship machines will be seen together at the event for the first time. The Pantera 4504 self-propelled sprayer has a tank capacity of 4,500L

Both the Krone BiG X harvester and the BiG M self-propelled mower will be represented by the 2024 demonstration machines, each sporting a unique galaxy wrap.

The Amazone Pantera self-propelled sprayer will also be on the stand, allowing farmers and growers to take a closer look at the machine, capable of mounting a 48m boom, that was first seen in Ireland at the start of 2024.