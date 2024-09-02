An Garda Síochána will conduct a 24 hour national speed enforcement operation, ‘Slow Down’, supported by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and other stakeholders today (Monday, September 2).

An Garda Síochána conducts a number of high profile National Slow Down days every year.

The aim of National Slow Down Day is to remind motorists of the dangers of speeding, to increase overall compliance with speed limits in place nationwide and to deter those that are intent on driving at excessive or inappropriate speed.

In a statement, an Garda Síochána said: “As summer draws to a close, seasonal weather changes creep in and we look to shorter, darker evenings ahead; driving conditions will become more challenging.

“With the return of schools across the country, additional traffic will be on the roads, in particular younger vulnerable road users, pedestrians, cyclists and school buses dropping and collecting school children.

“It is important to remember that no matter how good the road and weather conditions are, any increase in speed will significantly increase the likelihood of being involved in a serious or fatal road traffic collision,” Gardaí added.

Last year, saw an increase in fatal road traffic collisions, with a total of 184 people losing their lives in 173 fatal collisions. This compares to 154 deaths in 149 collisions in 2022 – a 19% increase on 2022.

Up to end of June 2024 over 70,000 fixed charge notices had been issued to drivers driving in excess of the speed limit, over 375 drivers every day.

An Garda Síochána continues to actively work with relevant partners as per the government’s Road Safety Strategy 2021–2030 ‘a strategic, coordinated and multi-sectoral approach to road safety across government and key stakeholders will be critical to achieving a safer, better Ireland for all’.

This involves approximately 180 measures for delivery by all partners to the strategy across areas such as education, technology, information sharing, legislation, roads infrastructure and enforcement.

Head of the Roads Policing Unit in Co. Meath and Co. Westmeath, inspector Peter Gilsenan told Agriland that: “In the farming industry, like every other industry, production has increased, machinery has increased, everything has increased, and the size of machinery has, but our roads haven’t.”

He said that farmers should “realise” the size of the machine and the size of the road in order to “drive accordingly”, while avoiding distraction.

He added other road users should also be “conscious” of the increase in machinery at this time on the year.

Default speed limits are set for all roads by the Road Traffic Acts, with the change on the default limit on rural, local roads from 80km/h to 60km/h being legislated for by the Road Traffic Act 2024.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport confirmed to Agriland that the group is targeting the introduction of the first change in defaults, from 80km/h to 60km/h on rural, local roads, by the end of November.