Today, Monday, September 2, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has launched a two-week nationwide campaign of inspections focusing on working at height in agricultural settings.

The campaign will target both small and large farms nationwide.

Over the last 10 years, there were 98 fatalities as a result of falls from height in Irish workplaces, of which 20 were on Irish farms, according to the HSA.

The main hazards when working at height are falls from ladders, unprotected edges of roofs or other structures and falls through fragile roof materials.

If working on a roof, farmers are instructed to assess the roof to see if it could potentially be fragile, if it cannot support the weight of a person or where part, or all, of a roof can easily be broken or shattered.

HSA inspectors, during their farm visits, will be advising duty holders and farmers to:

Carry out risk assessments in advance of any work from height;

Plan a safe system of work and the use of appropriate machinery such as a MEWP (Mobile Elevated Work Platform) or putting in place adequate working platform(s), adequate edge protection and other measures to prevent falls from height.

Programme manager, HSA, Darren Arkins said farmers need to be aware of the risks of working at height and plan ahead before undertaking the work.

“A fall from a height can lead to a very serious life changing injury or even death,” he stressed.

“Taking shortcuts or carrying out work without due regard to the risks involved is not an option for any person working at height on a farm.

“Unfortunately, there have been 20 fatalities in the last 10 years relating to working at height on farms. These can all be prevented by planning the work and taking the right precautions.”

Inspections

During inspections, HSA inspectors will also be highlighting the new ‘How to Make Construction Appointments for your Farm’ guidance document, which will give farmers advice on when to make appointments for construction work that they plan to undertake.

“Farmers could also seek out a competent contractor with the right equipment to carry out the work at height safely,” Arkins continued,

“Farmers and duty holders should remember – maintenance of a structure is considered ‘construction work’ and the extensive legal requirements for construction work must be complied with.”

When working with third parties, duty holders must ensure work is planned, managed, and adequately supervised, according to the HSA.

It is a legal requirement to make sure appointments are made prior to construction work starting, and it follows a three-step process, which is covered in the guidance.

The HSA has outlined the benefits of making appointments for construction work on your farm: