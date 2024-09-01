The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are appealing for those witnesses to come forward who saw a collision between a car and a tractor in Co. Antrim today (Sunday, September 1).

The incident occurred this afternoon at 1:45p.m on the Mullahead Road in Tandragee.

The PSNI stated it was reported that a dark coloured Renault Captur and a blue New Holland Tractor were believed to have been involved in the incident.

It was reported that damage was caused to the car wing mirror during the incident.

Those with dash cam footage or those who witnessed this incident are being asked to phone 101 quoting serial 787 1/9/24.

Earlier this week, a driver of a tractor was airlifted to hospital following a collision with a car on a regional road in Co. Carlow on Thursday, August 29.

In a statement, Gardaí said that they and emergency services were alerted to a collision between a car and a tractor on the R488 at Rathvinden, Leighlinbridge, shortly before 10:00a.m.

The tractor driver, a man in his 60s, was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in Co. Dublin with serious injuries.

The car’s driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny for assessment.

Witnesses are being urged to contact Carlow Garda Station at (059) 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 for any information in relation to the collision.

Meanwhile a quad bike was stolen from a farm in Co. Monaghan recently, and investigations are confirmed to be ongoing.

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that they are “aware of the theft of a quad bike from a farm premises in Knockballyroney area of Scotstown. Source: Rachel McKenna via Facebook

The theft is believed to have occurred between 11:00p.m on Thursday, August 22 and 7:00a.m on Friday, August 23.

The quad that was stolen is a red Suzuki Kingquad 500AXI.

Gardaí stated that no arrests have been made and that investigations are ongoing.