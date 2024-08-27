A quad bike was stolen from a farm in Co. Monaghan recently, and investigations are confirmed to be ongoing.

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that they are “aware of the theft of a quad bike from a farm premises in Knockballyroney area of Scotstown.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 11:00p.m on Thursday, August 22 and 7:00a.m on Friday, August 23.

The quad that was stolen is a red Suzuki Kingquad 500AXI.

Gardaí stated that no arrests have been made and that investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in Fermanagh is appealing for information after a number of items, including a quad and a scrambler were stolen from a farm shed.

The theft occurred overnight on Wednesday, August 7 when a farm shed on the Trillick Road, Ballinamallard was broken into and a number of items were stolen.

These items included a white Banshee quad, a yellow and black Suzuki scrambler, a Honda petrol power washer and a quad trailer, among other items were taken.

The PSNI have asked if anyone can If you can provide them with any information regarding this burglary to contact 101 and quote serial number 628 of 08/08/2024.

Farm theft

The PSNI is appealing for information after a “treasured” tractor and baler were stolen from the Kinawley area, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh.

In a post on Facebook, Olive Thornton said the red International 865 tractor and blue New Holland 274 baler belonged to her father, who “loved this tractor and was very proud of his square baler”. Image: Olive Thornton/Facebook

It is believed that the theft occurred sometime between 8:00p.m on Monday (August 19) and 8:00a.m on Tuesday (August 20), the PSNI said.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 quoting reference 336 of 20/08/24.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form, and information can be submitted anonymously via Crimestoppers.

Thornton said the theft occurred at approximately 3:00a.m with a lorry following seen on CCTV heading to Stragowna Cross.

“This outfit, whilst vintage and treasured by my father, was stolen last night. It is quite unique and was likely taken to order,” she said.

“Rural crime impacts all in the agricultural industry. He loved this tractor and was very proud of his square bailer.

“If you know or heard anything please contact PSNI.”