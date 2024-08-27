John Davoren, a farmer, businessman and innovator from Co. Clare, has been awarded an honorary doctorate in science by the University of Galway.

In the mid-nineties, John recognised an opportunity for diversification and conservation on his family farm at Caherconnell and set about developing the site as a tourism and educational hub.

As visitor numbers increased, John began to work with University of Galway to start excavating the site to establish a detailed history of the fort.

John then opened an International Archaeological Field School at Caherconnell with accreditation from University of Galway.

To date, hundreds of students from across the world have attended the field school.

John and his family continue to share the archaeology findings with visitors from across the world through daily guided tours of the site.

Today, Caherconnell, which located in the Burren, remains a working farm with John’s son Paul producing milk from the dairy herd, while John continues to breed and raise beef cattle and keep some sheep.

John Davoren was among five individuals who were bestowed honorary degrees, each of whom join over 1,800 graduates at the 2024 autumn conferring ceremonies.

The other recipients of honorary degrees from the University of Galway are:

Gerry Kilcommins (Doctor of Engineering), former vice-president global operations at Medtronic;

Danny McCoy (Doctor of Economic Science), chief executive officer of Ibec;

Mary Bennett (Doctor of Economic Science), former owner of Galway retail outlet The Treasure Chest and founding member of the Galway City Business Association and the Galway Business and Professional Women’s Network.

Professor Jerome Sheahan (Doctor of Science), retired statistician/mathematician at University of Galway.

University of Galway president Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh said that the honorary degree ceremonies are “an opportunity to recognise people whose values and contribution are exemplars of why we are here as a university community and our own values and impact, in and for the world”.

“Universities are more than what we do: we are animated communities, exemplars of our value to society and our values in society,” he said.