The Iverk Show took place outside Piltown, Co. Kilkenny on Saturday, August 24, with the Aldi Irish Angus Bull Calf All-Ireland Finals and All-Ireland Junior Stockperson of the Year events among the highlights of the show.

The National Angus competitions took place in association with ABP Food Group and the Irish Angus Cattle Society, and there was an impressive prize fund totalling over €40,000 up for grabs in the classes.

The classes were well-contested and the judge on the day was Same Coleman from Co. Antrim.

The Aldi Irish Angus Young Handlers Lead Rein final winners: First: Kieran Ryan, Co. Cork Second: Rachel Dockery, Co. Offaly Third: Liam Farrell, Co. Leitrim

Class 20 was the Aldi/ABP- Irish Angus All Ireland Bull Calf Championship born between February and April 2024 and taking first in this class was an entry from Conor Boyce from Co. Mayo.

Second prize went to Lisadadnan Always owned by Noel Faughnan from Co. Leitrim and third went to Clooncarne Alexis owned by Tom Mulligan from Co. Leitrim.

Class 21 was the Aldi/ABP – Irish Angus All Ireland Bull Calf Championship born between November 2023 and January 2024.

First prize in this class went to the Drumcrow Tribesman sired Carrowboy Wilton owned by Alan Gibbons from Co. Roscommon. Class 21: The Aldi/ABP – Irish Angus All Ireland Bull Calf Championship born between November 2023 and January 2024 won by Carrowboy Wilton owned by Alan Gibbons from Co. Roscommon

Second went to the Drumcrow Plata Rise X062 sired Rathfort W160 belonging to Martin Mulcahy from Co. Cork.

Third in this class went to Cloonmurray Wolfe Tone sired by Bredagh Victory X219 and owned by Michael Doorley from Co. Roscommon.

Class 22 was the Aldi/ABP-Irish Angus All Ireland Bull Calf Championship born between August and October 2023. The Aldi/ABP-Irish Angus All Ireland Bull Calf Championship born between August and October 2023 won by Carrowboy Wilberto owned by Alan Gibbons from Co. Roscommon

First and second in this class were both sired by Drumcrow Tribesman with first going to Carrowboy Wilberto owned by Alan Gibbons from Co. Roscommon and second going to Driney wizard owned by Gerard Regan from Co. Roscommon.

Third in this class went to a bull owned by Conor Boyce from Co. Mayo.

Class 18 was the Aldi Irish Angus Tréad Na hEireann final, with first prize going to Noel and Lisa Dowd from Co. Galway for their entries Mayo Maeve, Deelish Voluptuous and Loughglass Athena, sired by Newpark Hugo, Kiersbeath Karma and Fordel Lockdown respectively. The Aldi Irish Angus Tréad Na hEireann Final won by Noel and Lisa Dowd from Co. Galway

Second prize in the Tréad Na hEireann final went to John O’Brien from Co. Cork for his entries Kilcreaheen Una, Ursula and Wilson sired by Laheens Party Boy, Lavally prince and Rawburn Boss Hogg respectively.

Results for Heifer classes: Class Title Winner Owner 13 Irish Angus Heifer born between November 2023 and April 2024 Clooncarne Winnie Tom Mulligan, Co. Leitrim 14 Irish Angus Heifer born between August and October 2023 Ryans Whitney Ger Ryan, Co. Cork 15 Irish Angus Heifer born between August 2022 and July 2023 Dillon Vancouver Niall Regan, Co. Roscommon

Class 16 was the Irish Angus Cow with/without calf at foot and this class was won by the previously mentioned Mayo Maeve from Noel and Lisa Dowd in Co. Galway. Class 13 winner Clooncarne Winnie owned by Tom Mulligan from Co. Leitrim Class 14 winner Ryans Whitney owned by Ger Ryan from Co. Cork Class 15 winner Dillon Vancouver owned by Niall Regan from Co. Roscommon

Rathfort S0103 owned by Martin Mulcahy from Co. Cork took second in class 16, and Carrowboy Violet owned by Alan Gibbons from Co. Roscommon took third in this class.