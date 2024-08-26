This week has seen me change my mind fundamentally about the value of our forest parks as a recreational resource.

While spending a few days in Donegal, I ended up enjoying a tremendous afternoon in Ards Forest Park, which is located close to the village of Dunfanaghy.

While the storm gathered strength and the rain kept falling, I found myself in this truly sheltered environment where everything around me was coloured emerald green.

The leaves of the trees kept the rain at bay. So, it really was a case of enjoying an almost secret world that is so different and alluring from that which I would normally be used to.

Ards Forest Park extends to almost 1,200ac. It also hugs the coastline around Sheephaven Bay. So, not surprisingly, the trails within the park also provide direct access to its shoreline and pristine beaches.

The park is also home to a wide selection of animals and birds. A special hide at the end of its salt marsh trail, which is made from linseed straw, allows visitors to watch birds of many species.

And for those interested in human history, there are a number of historical and archaeological features. There are the remains of four ring forts together with a holy well and a mass rock.

I was accompanied on the walk by my nine-year-old granddaughter and her mum. We were all enthralled by the amazing activity of the birds on what was such a stormy day.

The forest is also home to a number of beautiful wooden carvings, featuring a range of animals – deer, bears and owls.

But, by far the most impressive piece of artwork was the carving of a wild sow and her young piglets; truly an eye-catching piece of work.

Accessing the forest came at the cost of the parking fee – a mere €5. It is an inordinately small amount of money to pay, given the riches of Mother Nature that are on display.

The one downside to the afternoon was the very small number of people visiting the park while we were there.

Admittedly, the weather was not that brilliant. However, I found the trees and the accompanying wildlife to be the perfect antidote to the wind and rain.

Sometimes the best and most enjoyable times come from experiences that unfold totally out of the blue. And this was certainly the case as I set out on my walk around Ards Forest Park.