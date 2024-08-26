The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) has said it is “disappointed” that the BBC’s documentary on bovine tuberculosis (bovine TB) was “missing key evidence”.

AHDB said the programme, presented by Queen guiatrist Brian May, aired while missing key evidence despite it speaking to programme makers to share its concerns about “a number of inaccuracies” in the preview version it had seen.

The BBC documentary ‘Brian May: The Badgers, the Farmers and Me’ examines the results of a research project which focused on the crisis caused by TB on one farm family and also highlights his opposition to the UK’s ongoing badger cull. It aired on Friday (August 23).

AHDB said the programme missed key evidence that would have helped inform viewers on the facts about bovine TB.

“This week we went to some effort to highlight to the BBC the importance of including peer reviewed evidence about how the disease is spread, the positive impact of badger culling on TB in cattle herds and the effectiveness of the current 25-year eradication strategy,” AHDB said.

“This was not reflected in the final edit.

“Bovine TB is a complex disease, and we were pleased to see the programme highlight its impact on the mental wellbeing of farmers, as well as the devastating effect it has on animals.

“We will now take some time to further reflect on the programme before considering further action.”

NFU response

Last week, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) wrote to the BBC to express its “deep concern” ahead of the airing of a new documentary.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw said it is “completely unacceptable and irresponsible for Brian May to have been given the platform he has by the BBC”.

The union asserted that it is accepted that “badgers are the main wildlife host of bTB”, making badger control a key part of the bovine TB eradication strategy within England.

The NFU also cited research into the bacteria that causes bovine TB highlighting that cattle are approximately 10 times more likely to catch bovine TB from badgers than badgers are to catch it from cattle.