A “near threatened” orchid has been discovered in Co. Galway for the first time in 80 years, as a result of an initiative by Galway County Council and a group of volunteers.

The environmental initiative by the county council and Conservation Volunteers Galway to attract pollinating insects to Rinville Park in Oranmore, just outside Galway city, led to the discovery last week of between 20 and 30 autumn lady’s tresses orchids.

These plants were classed as near threatened in a ‘red’ list of vascular plants in 2016.

The last recorded discovery of the orchid in Oranmore was in 1940, according to the Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland.

The orchid species starts to bloom in August and has a spiral arrangement of small white flowers which can grow to 20cm.

Rosina Joyce, biodiversity officer for Galway County Council, said: “The no-mow area at Rinville Park has been a huge success in terms of conservation and biodiversity. In biodiversity terms, this is a significant discovery and success story in this part of Co. Galway.

“This find underscores the importance of preserving our natural heritage and the positive impact of sustainable practices on our environment,” Joyce added.

An initiative to discourage mowing of grass in Rinville Park had been in place in recent years, which, it is thought, allowed some seeds and plants, which had persisted undetected for many years, to re-emerge when mowing stopped.

Joyce said: “The success of the no-mow project will provide a great opportunity for members of the public and local schools in the Oranmore area to see many of our wild native flowers in a public park and will hopefully inspire others to action as part of the all-Ireland pollinator plan.

“We are asking the public to not the enter the marked no-mow area located near the carparking area at the seashore,” Joyce added.

The group Conservation Volunteers Galway was founded in 2010 to “protect and enhance” natural heritage through volunteer participation in conservation projects.

Ray Fallon, a member of the group, said: “The lady’s tresses orchid is just one of six wild orchids species in the no-mow areas at Rinville Park, the others being early purple, common spotted, marsh, bee, and pyramidal orchids.

“In addition, there are over 30 other wildflower plant species growing there. It is a great joy to see so much biodiversity and an honour for our voluntary organisation to maintain the area on behalf of Galway County Council,” Fallon added.