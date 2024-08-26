Met Éireann said the weather will be generally unsettled this week with rain and showers, including some heavy falls in places.

However, the national meteorological service added there are indications that drier and more settled conditions could develop during the weekend.

It is due to be a wet start to the week, particularly for several counties on the west coast which are under a Status Yellow rain warning.

The alert for heavy and persistent rain currently applies to Cork; Kerry; Donegal; Galway; Leitrim and Mayo.

The conditions may result in localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and outdoor events being impacted.

The warning will be in place from 3:00p.m today (Monday, August 26) until 10:00a.m on Tuesday (August 27).

Weather

The weather forecast shows that there will be some patchy rain and drizzle this morning before it brightens up for a time from the south with sunny spells developing.

Cloud will build from the Atlantic in the afternoon bringing rain to coastal counties, becoming heaving and persistent by the evening and extending nationwide.

Highest temperatures of 17° to 21°C with strengthening southerly winds.

Tonight will be wet and windy with some isolated thunderstorms possible. Lowest overnight temperatures of 13° to 16° in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

Tuesday morning will be wet as the rain moves eastwards across the country. There will be a clearance to showers and sunny spells from the west, the last of the rain clearing from the southeast around mid-afternoon.

There will be highest daytime temperatures of 18° to 22° in fresh southerly breezes, which will be strong along the coast.

Isolated showers will become more widespread in the west of the country on Tuesday night, some heavy falls possible. Lowest temperatures of 11° to 14° in moderate southwest winds.

There will be sunny spells and showers on Wednesday, the showers will become widespread in the afternoon, with some heavy falls and a risk of thunder.

Highest temperatures of 16° to 19° in the fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Thursday will be a bright and fresh day with plenty of sunshine and some scattered showers in places. Highest temperatures of 15° to 18° in moderate westerly winds.

Friday is expected to be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 15° to 18° in moderate southerly breezes.

The current forecast suggests that the weekend will be mainly dry with spells of warm sunshine, some showers possible in the west and northwest.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann said that rainfall amounts over the coming week will generally range from 10 to 20mm in the south and east, which is 60 to 100% of normal for this time of year, to between 30 and 60mm generally in the north and west (100 to 230% of normal), values may be higher locally.

The week will be cool to begin before returning to closer to average for a time and then maybe dropping again later in the week.

Mean air temperatures will generally be around normal and mean soil temperatures are unlikely to vary much.

Due to the unsettled weather, drying conditions will be generally poor this week, while there will be little opportunity for spraying.

Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) are generally between 20 and 55mm in the east and south with some restriction to growth. However, soils are saturated in the west and northwest, with moderately and poorly drained soils in the northwest waterlogged.

This week, soil conditions will deteriorate further in the west, northwest, and parts of the far southwest.

SMDs will remain highest in the east and southeast, and may decrease at times but will generally range between 20 and 50mm.

A Status Yellow weather advisory is also currently in place for potato blight across the country until 7:00p.m on Wednesday (August 28).