Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for six counties that will come into effect tomorrow (Monday, August 26) from 3:00p.m until 10:00a.m Tuesday (August 27.

The national metrological service said that a rain warning is now in place for Cork, Kerry, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim and Mayo.

It has advised that there will be “heavy and persistent rain at times”.

According to Met Éireann this could potentially lead to localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions and the possibility of outdoor events impacted.

Weather warning

An Garda Síochána today (Sunday, August 25) appealed to road users to plan their journey “paying attention to local conditions, slow down and be mindful of others on the roads” in heavy rain.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has also provided advice on driving in severe weather conditions.

It has reminded drivers when driving in wet conditions that:

It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front, 4 seconds at a minimum;

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility;

Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, horse and riders and motorcyclists as they may need to avoid areas on the road;

Be aware of the danger of aquaplaning;

Check tyres and consider replacing them if the thread depth is below 3mm;

Use dipped headlights at all times of poor visibility to ensure you are seen by other motorists.

According to the RSA if the road ahead is flooded then motorists should choose another route and not attempt to drive through it.

“Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think,” it warned.

The national metrological service has also outlined that overall the week ahead “will be mixed with rain and showers at times, with some heavy falls possible”.