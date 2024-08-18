Gardaí are continuing to question two men in connection with a serious assault which took place in a rural part of west Cork.

Two men, who are both aged in their 30s, were seriously injured in the incident which occurred near Dunmanway shortly after 7:00p.m yesterday evening (Saturday, August 17).

The men were been taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment for their injuries last night where they remain in a serious but stable condition.

It is believed that the men may have been stabbed during the incident, however, this has not been officially confirmed by gardaí.

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said that two men, aged in their 30s and 70s, have been arrested following the incident.

They are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the southern region.

The spokesperson said that officers are “continue to investigate all of the circumstances” in relation to the double assault.

Agriland understands that the investigation will examine whether a family dispute over land may be linked to the incident.

The scene of the incident was preserved and has been examined by experts from the garda forensic investigation team.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward, in particular anyone who was in the Ballyhalwick, Dunmanway, Co. Cork area between 6:00p.m and 8:00p.m on Saturday, August 17, 2024.

“Anyone who has camera footage (including dash cam) from Ballyhalwick, Dunmanway during this timeframe is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

“Gardaí can be contacted at Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” the garda spokesperson said.

They add that investigations into the serious assault are ongoing.