The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) issued almost €1.8 million in payments under Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) in the past week.

The latest data, published by the department, shows that €1,326,996 was paid out under TAMS 3, while €453,046 was issued to farmers participating in TAMS 2 in the week up to Friday (August 16).

The total now paid out under TAMS 2 stands at €458 million relating to 37,281 payments, just over €10 million has been issued over 1,110 payments under TAMS 3.

DAFM

No payments were issued by the department last week under the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) measures.

“The figure included this week for BISS/CRISS is slightly lower than last week because we have run some routine recoupments due to overpayments and penalties,” the department noted.

To date, 120,473 farmers have been issued with a total of almost €845 million under BISS and CRISS.

This overall figure also includes 2023 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (€37.6 million) and 2023 National Reserve (€4.6 million).

The DAFM data also shows that €19,665 was paid out to farmers participating in the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS). 3,915 farmers have now received €47.8 million under the 2023 scheme.

€10,000 was issued to farmers in the past week under the Green, Low-carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS).

TAMS

Meanwhile, the department has now approved 1,587 (42%) of the applications made by farmers under tranche 3 of the TAMS 3.

Of the 3,799 applications lodged under this tranche, which closed in mid-April, the department said that 1,961 are still “in progress”.

A further 166 applications have been rejected by the department and 85 have been withdrawn.

The latest data also indicates that 147 applications are still outstanding under tranche 1 of TAMS 3.

7,215 out of the 8,203 applications made as part of this tranche have been approved, 665 rejected and 176 withdrawn.

Department officials have approved 7,550 applications made by farmers under tranche 2 of TAMS 3.

787 applications are being processed by DAFM, with 567 rejected and 206 withdrawn.