After several years of renovation work, Thomas Daly is showcasing his Porsche 108 junior, whether that be at agricultural shows or tipping along on country roads.

The tractor was first imported from Holland in parts, where a Co. Longford man, Pauric Connoly first put the tractor together.

By the time the tractor reached Daly, he did the wiring and all of the finishing touches to make it look like a true “show pony”.

The 1958 Porsche 108 junior is a single cylinder, with air cool diesel and up to 12hp.

Before coming to Ireland, the tractor was predominantly used in European vineyards or on small farms.

The Porsche model was also exported to South America to be used by coffee growers, according to Daly.

Porsche went on to launch larger models, but Daly said that the 108 junior is known as “the baby”.

“It done a lot of work over the years I’d imagine before it came in from Holland, so she is probably just going to be a show tractor from now on,” Daly said.

He said he will be taking it along to machinery and agricultural shows around the country for people to enjoy.

Daly has already taken the tractor to the Porsche Club’s 10th anniversary barbeque and may also take it along to the annual Strokestown Agricultural and Industrial Show next month.

“A lot of people end up getting up obsessed with them, and they end up with multiple tractors.

“Whether that’s me or not, I don’t know. I certainly wouldn’t turn down another one if it came along that was as pretty as this,” Daly said.

Daly said that the renovation process cost around €20,000 to €30,000 in total, from parts to paying people involved in the labour.

“They’re not cheap hobbies, you can spend what you want on them.

“This one has had a lot of money spent on it and it shows in the way it looks, so you get what you bring to them,” Daly said.

During the winter period, the junior 108 will retire to Daly’s family farm in Co. Mayo, where he has already taken it for many spins.